Moderna provides slightly longer lasting immunity than Pfizer, UVA study determines

The antibody response generated by Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine rises faster and falls slower than Pfizer's, according to a recent study by the University of Virginia that sheds more light on the effectiveness of the two vaccines over time.

UVA's study, published in "Frontiers in Immunology," builds on previous research that indicates the Moderna vaccine is slightly more effective than Pfizer. Recipients of both vaccines are well protected against severe disease, experts believe. Johnson & Johnson provides far less protection immediately after the shot is delivered.

What was previously unclear was how the antibodies of the two shots fared when compared head to head over the span of several months.

The ramifications of the report include a better understanding of who should get a booster, when they should receive it and what kind of protection recipients can expect.

"It is not surprising that antibody levels fall after vaccination," said Behnam Keshavarz, an author of the report and an immunologist at UVA's School of Medicine. "But we were struck by how rapidly the antibodies fell after the mRNA vaccines, particularly the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine."

Recipients of Moderna and Pfizer had about the same immune response one to three weeks after their second shot. But three weeks after the second shot, immunity begins to decline, and a difference between the two shots starts to appear. After three months, the difference between the two shots becomes clear.

Pfizer's antibodies dropped 40% over time, and Moderna's dropped slightly less.

"Both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have proven very effective in protecting against severe disease, but our study builds on others that have shown some subtle differences in outcomes that favor Moderna," said Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, an author of the report. "This could particularly be true in higher-risk populations, such as older subjects or those who have conditions with suppressed immune systems."

Among those who received Pfizer, recipients younger than 50 produced more antibodies than older recipients. But among those who received Moderna, age did not have an effect.

Male Pfizer recipients produced a lower antibody level than female recipients. But recipients of Moderna of both sexes had equal outcomes.

Perhaps the biggest reason why Moderna fares better is that it contains more mRNA - 100 micrograms versus Pfizer's 30. Also, Pfizer recipients get their second shot 21 days after the first. Moderna recipients wait a month. There could be other differences in the makeup of the vaccines that cause varying levels of effectiveness, Wilson said.

UVA monitored the antibody levels of 243 of its own employees for 10 months beginning in late 2020 and finishing right before the delta variant took hold in September 2021. Of the 243 recipients, 114 received Pfizer, 114 got Moderna, and six received Johnson & Johnson.

The sample size tends to be older than the overall population, Wilson said. The median age was 42 years, slightly higher than the national median. And the study ended before the highly transmissible omicron variant took hold.

After vaccination, eight participants reported getting COVID - seven were Pfizer recipients - and seven more showed signs of having been infected with COVID based on their antibody levels.

For the six J&J recipients, their antibody levels were 50 times lower than Pfizer and Moderna seven to 20 days after the second mRNA shot.

But Johnson & Johnson's antibodies didn't crater like the mRNA vaccines. The protection never gets high, but it does persist. J&J is still an effective vaccine, Wilson said, but its recipients likely need an mRNA booster.

The researchers also compared antibodies of the vaccinated UVA employees to 65 unvaccinated patients in the UVA hospital.

The sick patients tended to be older - their mean age was 52 - and six out of 10 were male. Many of these patients had severe COVID, needing treatment in the intensive care unit and requiring a ventilator.

Among 11 patients who were hospitalized, seven days after infection, they had higher levels of antibodies than the vaccinated individuals 10-21 days after receiving both doses.

Two to six months later, the vaccinated and unvaccinated had similar levels of antibodies. After six months, the unvaccinated COVID patients had more antibodies.

But a strong level of protection from previous infection only comes from patients who survived severe disease, Wilson said. Based on other research, people who have asymptomatic COVID don't have antibodies nearly as high as those vaccinated.

This report helps indicate whether residents should get a booster shot. People with only two mRNA shots are protected from severe disease but not getting COVID.

If a person is immunocompromised and cannot afford to be infected by COVID, boosters are necessary, Wilson said. Still, the protection doesn't last long.

It's still not clear if annual boosters might be necessary, Wilson said. With the way variants emerge, COVID is too unpredictable for people to know if they should expect yearly shots.