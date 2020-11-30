Monday – the final day of climatological fall – was more reminiscent of other seasons across Virginia.

Springlike warmth and downpours surged into Richmond and Tidewater ahead of a cold front. The combination threatened to spawn severe weather. Luckily it did not materialize for most.

No immediate reports of damage followed the gusty afternoon downpours, and a tornado watch posted for the Northern Neck is no longer in effect. Some of the cells showed weak rotation on radar, but there were no indications that one formed.

On the other side of the system, winter weather arrived in far southwest Virginia. The first significant snow of the season could amount to 1 to 3 inches on the ridgelines west of Wytheville by Tuesday afternoon, with 4 inches in spots.

An impressive low pressure system tracking up the spine of the Appalachians touched off the dramatic weather differences, aided by a vigorous bend in the jet stream aloft.

On the wider weather map, flurries swept as far south as northern Alabama on Monday afternoon as cold air charged from Canada to the Gulf Coast. But severe storms threatened eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey due to the warm weather drawn up on the eastern side of that circulation.

Any flakes will stay well to the west of Richmond as the low whirls away from the region, but colder air will sweep through the entire state just in time for the turn to December.

Despite sunnier skies, Tuesday's chilly breeze will bring highs in the 40s to central Virginia. Lows will dip at or below the freezing mark on Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

Instead of a swift rebound to the 60s and 70s like we saw after November's cold snaps, we'll be stuck with seasonably chilly highs in the 50s and 40s for at least the next week.

The runoff from Monday's rain will fill the James River again, though flooding won't rival the levels it hit in mid-November.

As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service predicts a 5 to 6 foot jump throughout Tuesday at Richmond's Westham gauge, culminating in an 11.4-foot crest around 7 p.m. That's shy of the 12-foot minor flood stage.

A minor flood is expected along the Dan River at Danville and South Boston, but flooding is not a concern for most of the state's rivers.

Richmond picked up nearly 1.5-inch of rain, but totals were heavier to the north and west. Amounts exceeded 2 inches around Charlottesville, Fredericksburg and Lynchburg. Officials in Albemarle County reported two instances of road flooding to the NWS.

A rain chance will return on Friday or Friday night, but the rest of the forecast looks drama-free.

Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.