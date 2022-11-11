Money pit: How this taxpayer-funded program spent tens of millions of dollars — and is failing a poor Virginia community.

MARTINSVILLE — A million-dollar piece of high-tech training equipment for Martinsville’s New College Institute arrived in 2015 with great fanfare, and with promises of a brighter economic future for people in one of Virginia’s poorest communities.

Virginia taxpayers shelled out most of the cost — $750,000 — for the unique machine, which was intended to train employees of a local company that manufactures film for car and building windows.

But the training program at New College Institute didn’t last. In fact, many of the programs at NCI quickly and quietly disappeared, despite the continued infusion of millions of dollars of state funding. Since 2017, Virginia has invested more than $17 million in NCI, in addition to more than $10 million approved by a state commission designed to help regions suffering from economic distress after the loss of the tobacco industry.

An investigation by the Martinsville Bulletin has found that NCI spent millions on salaries and programs that offered little payoff to Martinsville and Henry County residents, offered training for employers that were prepared to hire workers without it, and filled key positions with remote workers from other parts of the state.

Of its recent, heavily-touted new initiatives, a digital shipbuilding curriculum never got started, a cloud computer training lasted only a year and jobs didn’t materialize as intended for people who took the training, and two, short wind turbine safety training classes now have no one enrolled.

Classrooms at the modern, 52,000-square-foot NCI facility sit empty, as do the well-equipped common areas outfitted with stylish furniture. Nearly all of the in-person and online college classes at NCI, coordinated in partnership with four-year colleges and the local community college, ended during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though as recently as September, NCI’s website still listed them as active partnerships.

None of the issues plaguing the vacant halls, classrooms and machinery bay at NCI came up for discussion at the June meeting of NCI’s 15-person governing board, which includes five Virginia General Assembly members. Instead, the meeting highlighted summer camps for K-12 students and praise for Karen Jackson, the outgoing interim executive director.

But months later, in an interview for this story, Jackson struggled when asked about the most beneficial programs NCI offered when she left. The current interim executive director, as well as state Sen. Bill Stanley, a Republican from Franklin County, the chair of NCI’s board, acknowledged the problems and answered detailed questions over the course of several interviews, saying they’re working to start new programs.

“It sucks that we’ve gotten to this, to where we are,” said Christina Reed, NCI’s longtime assistant director of finance and operations, who was appointed interim executive director in July. “Because that’s not what we want.”

State Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Higher Education, said she saw NCI in the state budget but "it never occurred to me to ask a question about whether or not it was actually functioning.”

The lack of programming is "a problem that needs to be addressed. ... But I don't think that it can be addressed until we all know that it is a problem."

NCI’s early years

NCI launched in 2006 to provide higher education and economic advancement to people in Martinsville and Henry County, though the organization was in the works from years earlier.

The 2002 sale of Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County, a medical center that was largely funded by community donations, led to the formation of a nonprofit organization called The Harvest Foundation. Its role was and remains to use the proceeds from the hospital sale to help the economically depressed region; one of its first initiatives was a pledge of $50 million if the state created a four-year college in the area to counteract job losses in tobacco, manufacturing and textiles.

But the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia opposed that plan, leading the state to start NCI, which also began receiving money from the Harvest Foundation, and has its own New College Foundation with a mission of providing support.

State law says NCI’s mission includes helping people in Martinsville and Henry County earn college degrees. That’s traditionally been seen as NCI’s primary mission, although officials in recent years started talking more about certifications instead of college degrees.

By 2011, 109 people from the region earned a college degree without leaving home, in some cases studying at Patrick & Henry Community College a few miles away for two years and then earning a degree through a four-year school while at NCI, which is not a college. But those numbers tapered off as NCI focused on completing a new building, and in 2015, only 12 people earned degrees with help from NCI.

Harvest Foundation officials in 2016 said future funding would be contingent on NCI becoming a college or branch of a four-year college, after funding $23.7 million of the initial $50 million challenge. And as attention shifted from NCI, Harvest Foundation in 2017 announced free tuition for all Martinsville and Henry County students who meet certain criteria and attend Patrick & Henry Community College. In September 2021, the foundation committed $10.3 million to that program and extended it by 13 years.

“NCI has strayed far from the initial vision and mission at the core of the Harvest challenge,” The Harvest Foundation wrote to Stanley in February 2017.

Virginia spent $7.5 million two years ago to buy the building that houses NCI — money that went to the New College Foundation and remains there, untouched. That’s on top of the state paying $383,000 annually in NCI’s rent from July 2014 to October 2020.

NCI says it currently partners with just two colleges: Longwood University, through which students can earn a bachelor’s degree in several education programs; and Radford University, which partners with NCI to offer a master’s degree in strategic communication. The only in-person classes at NCI right now alternate between online and in-person, through Longwood, Reed said. The Radford program has one student in the Martinsville area.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, while 10% of Virginians live in poverty, more than 26% of people in Martinsville do. Median household income in Virginia is $76,398. It’s just $36,166 in Martinsville.

Unemployment in Martinsville and Henry County is now at 3%, back to pre-pandemic levels. The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce lists 31 categories of jobs currently available through AmeriStaff, and specific jobs unfilled with 43 organizations and businesses.

NCI partnerships quietly lapse

Even though most of its partnerships with four-year colleges had expired, NCI’s website said otherwise as recently as September, listing the partnerships with schools such as James Madison University and the University of Virginia under the header, “Now Enrolling!”

After a September inquiry from the Martinsville Bulletin, NCI updated its website to remove those listings.

About this story This is the first in a three-part series about the death of programming at New College Institute, a state-funded center in Martinsville tasked with helping people in the distressed community earn college degrees and get job training. TODAY: How New College Institute’s college partnerships and the number of people in Martinsville earning degrees dwindled. MONDAY: Job training programs at New College Institute often provided little benefit to people in Martinsville and haven’t progressed as planned. TUESDAY: A nonprofit foundation whose mission is to support New College Institute instead acts as an adversary, according to NCI.

Reed, the interim director, said most of the partnerships lapsed after COVID-19 in March 2020 prompted the closure of public facilities and forced coursework to go virtual.

“I realized that the marketing [team] had not updated the website,” Reed said. “Miscommunication, change in leadership, change in staff.”

The number of people earning a college degree with help from NCI dropped to 14 in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic hindered the center further, and as of last year NCI had 39 students enrolled in degree programs, and 15 graduates. For 2021-2022, NCI reported to the state that it had 26 graduates.

According to state data, southside Virginia is the region with the smallest percentage of people holding an associate’s degree or higher. While nearly 40% of Virginians have a bachelor’s degree or higher, that number is about 22% in Martinsville and 15% in Henry County.

Officials have debated whether NCI’s focus should even be on four-year degrees — a core part of its original mission. But other initiatives have faltered or haven’t materialized as promised.

A $1 million piece of machinery, called an “academic coater,” was paid for with $750,000 in state money and $250,000 from the federal government and The Harvest Foundation.

The machine produced imperfections in film so students could learn how to correct them. Students took course work at Patrick & Henry Community College, hands-on training at NCI, and then could interview with Eastman Performance Films, one of the largest employers in Martinsville. But it turned out that Eastman could hire people off the street without sending them through a year of training, Stanley said.

“Sending them off to training and not utilizing them almost immediately is not cost productive for them,” Stanley said.

Jackson, the interim executive director at NCI from June 2019 to June 2022, said the machine was “dormant” when she arrived. “I never could move the needle on that one.”

By the numbers 17 million Amount, in dollars, Virginia has invested in New College Institute in Martinsville since 2017 10 million Amount, in dollars, provided to program through a state commission for helping regions under economic distress after the loss of the tobacco industry 26 Graduates institute had in 2021-2022

A spokeswoman for Eastman confirmed that the company needed to bring on workers at a faster pace because of attrition and growth of the company in Martinsville, and while the training was beneficial, she said, Eastman has had success recruiting and hiring on its own in recent months. The company and NCI say they want to relaunch the partnership.

Stanley and other NCI officials in 2018 announced a partnership with Newport News Shipbuilding, which designs and builds Navy aircraft carriers and is the largest industrial employer in the state. At the time, officials said they planned for NCI to offer a shipbuilding program by fall 2019.

But that program never materialized. Stanley blamed that on Old Dominion University not starting an online curriculum that could be utilized at NCI.

Patrick Wilson is a member of the Public Service Journalism Team. He can be reached at pwilson@lee.net.

Holly Kozelsky is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.

Bill Wyatt is a staff writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at bill.wyatt@martinsvillebulletin.com.

Martinsville Bulletin staff writer Monique Holland contributed to this report.