More families with young children may now have access to $1,000 per month for child care in Virginia under new law

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that an additional $203.6 million in federal stimulus funds and expanded eligibility criteria for the Child Care Subsidy Program will help Virginia’s working families and child care providers struck by the pandemic.

This means that many more families will have access and eligibility for child care assistance.

For example, the new law allows families of four earning up to $89,000 a year access to child care assistance if they have a child under age five, or not yet in kindergarten. The amount of the subsidy will depend on where a family lives, but, for example, a family with an infant looking for care in Henrico County can receive assistance valued at around $1,000 per month for care.

This is a significant increase from the previous income eligibility levels, which were approximately $43,000 for a two-person household in Northern Virginia and $32,000 for a two-person household in the rest of the state.

A family of two, such as a single parent, will be eligible if they have a household income up to $60,480, or for a family of three, they would qualify for child care assistance if they have a household income up to $74,712.