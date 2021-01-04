More than 450,000 total vaccine doses have been distributed in Va., but barely 20% administered while positivity rate surges

Vaccinations in Virginia continue to lag as the state approaches half a million doses distributed and the percentage of people testing positive climbs to 16%, a first since early May.
Data from the Virginia Department of Health on Monday showed less than 90,000 vaccines have been administered, which is barely 20% of the state's current shipments. This falls below the national rate of almost 30% reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Virginia currently ranks 46th in the country when it comes to percentage of vaccines used among states, according to the CDC. Though the federal agency's data differs slightly from the VDH dashboard and shows 468,950 distributed doses and 108,861 shots given, about 23% doses used.
"We are three weeks into the most extensive public vaccination campaign in modern history. While we have made good progress, every state in the country is working through the type of initial logistical challenges we would expect for a project of this size," said Alena Yarmosky, spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam, in a statement.
Yarmosky added that "Virginia's main hiccups right now are around data reporting -- our health care personnel have been 100% focused on getting shots in arms, but it's taking a moment for reporting to catch up and for different computer systems to feed seamlessly into the Commonwealth's central immunization data portal."
Contributing to the lag is the percentage of vaccine shipments allotted for long-term care residents and staff, which began administering shots last Monday. The number of doses given is expected to ramp up in the next week, Yarmosky said, and additional steps in this efforts will be presented in Northam's press conference Wednesday.
The slower-than-expected vaccine rollout has left thousands of front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff to head into the first weeks of 2021 without a first dose and without answers as federal estimates fluctuate and there's no definitive timeline in sight.
State officials have said 500,000 people fall under the first round of vaccinations. In Richmond and the surrounding counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, that number is estimated to be roughly 60,000. As of Monday, only 14% of that have received their first dose, according to the VDH.
This comes as VDH reports more than 18,900 health care workers and 21,204 long term care facility residents and staff have had coronavirus. More than 2,400 total in long term care facilities have died as of Monday's report.
Across Virginia, there have been 5,132 total deaths from the virus. A COVID-19 model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects the death toll could more than double by April 1.
The state saw 12,770 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday. More than 5,000 of those cases were reported on Sunday.
Virginia's total caseload is at 367,536. Almost 33% — or 120,156 infections — were reported in the last month.
While testing numbers continue to trend downward, the percentage of people testing positive for the virus has jumped to 15.8%, surpassing the positivity rate the state had when entering Phase One on May 15. The highest was 20.2% in April.
Richmond-area hospitals continue to exceed state and national averages in regards to ICU capacity with an average of 86% according to data released Monday by the Department of Health and Human Services. VCU Medical Center, Henrico Doctors and Chippenham are averaging about 90.6% capacity and combined have 230 COVID patients.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association dashboard, which presents data back to March 28, shows 2,765 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 or have tests pending. The VHHA also reports that one out of every three ventilators in Virginia is in use.
More than 31,500 total people have been hospitalized and discharged, the closest representation of COVID-19 recovery that exists.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 18,387 people have been hospitalized statewide for the virus, an increase of 221 since Friday. This figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
Richmond-area numbers
Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico saw an increase of 1,577 COVID cases, 20 hospitalizations and 8 deaths since Friday.
The area now has a total of 42,073 cases, 2,145 hospitalizations and 676 deaths.
Richmond has had 9,635 cases, 567 hospitalizations, 98 deaths and 135 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 15,213 cases, 689 hospitalizations, 207 deaths and 98 outbreaks.
Henrico has had 13,126 cases, 690 hospitalizations, 294 deaths and 121 outbreaks. Hanover has had 4,099 cases, 199 hospitalizations and 77 deaths.
For questions regarding COVID-19 and vaccines, the VDH has a hotline at (877) 275-8343.
