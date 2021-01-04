More than 450,000 total vaccine doses have been distributed in Va., but barely 20% administered while positivity rate surges

Vaccinations in Virginia continue to lag as the state approaches half a million doses distributed and the percentage of people testing positive climbs to 16%, a first since early May.

Data from the Virginia Department of Health on Monday showed less than 90,000 vaccines have been administered, which is barely 20% of the state's current shipments. This falls below the national rate of almost 30% reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Virginia currently ranks 46th in the country when it comes to percentage of vaccines used among states, according to the CDC. Though the federal agency's data differs slightly from the VDH dashboard and shows 468,950 distributed doses and 108,861 shots given, about 23% doses used.

"We are three weeks into the most extensive public vaccination campaign in modern history. While we have made good progress, every state in the country is working through the type of initial logistical challenges we would expect for a project of this size," said Alena Yarmosky, spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam, in a statement.