More threatening messages sent to University of Virginia, officials say

Police are investigating additional threatening messages directed at University of Virginia officials.

The university Police Department said in a statement that the communications were received on Monday. A threatening email also was sent in on Saturday, the same day a memorial was held at John Paul Jones Arena for three UVa students killed in a Nov. 13 shooting.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Authorities did not disclose what the messages said.

University police are working with state and federal agencies to investigate, the statement said.

Anyone who receives a threatening message is asked to forward the message to police@virginia.edu.

