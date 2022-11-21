More threatening messages sent to University of Virginia, officials say

Police are investigating additional threatening messages directed at University of Virginia officials.
The university Police Department said in a statement that the communications were received on Monday. A threatening email also was sent in on Saturday, the same day a memorial was held at John Paul Jones Arena for three UVa students killed in a Nov. 13 shooting.
Authorities did not disclose what the messages said.
University police are working with state and federal agencies to investigate, the statement said.
Anyone who receives a threatening message is asked to forward the message to police@virginia.edu.