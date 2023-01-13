Morrissey's bid to limit solitary confinement for prisoners advances

Virginia prisons would no longer be able to put inmates in solitary confinement for months or years at a time under a bill that got a nod from a state Senate gatekeeper committee Friday.
The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, says inmates may not be put in isolated confinement for more than 15 days in a row in any one 60 day period. Isolation means keeping a person in a cell for 17 hours a day or more.
It also says inmates can only be isolated to prevent an immediate threat to themselves or that they might pose to others, or if deemed necessary for medical treatment.
The warden or superintendent would have to write a record of the reasons and circumstances that required isolation, as well as a written plan describing how the facility will move that inmate out of isolation.
People are also reading…
In addition, the inmate would have to have a medical and mental health evaluation within one working day of being placed in isolation.
“We should do this for civil rights and mental health,” Morrissey told the Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee, which is recommending the bill to the full Senate.
State Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, said he was concerned about would happen if there was still a threat after 15 days.
But Morrissey said there are several options, including moving an inmate to a different part of a prison or to a different facility.
King Salim Khalfani, of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, said the measure would force the Department of Corrections to find more humane ways of treating inmates “instead of implementing a dehumanizing and barbaric practice.”
Richard Walker, founder of the Bridging the Gap in Virginia group that helps ex-inmates, said isolation can cause severe mental health problems.
The committee approved the bill on a party-line, 9-5 vote.
Richmond’s most affordable starter homes
3 Bedroom Home in Milford - $109,900
Fixer upper. Work and save. Investor special. Well shared with the adjoining property. Subject to the current lease. Sold as-is. Rear yard is fenced but the tenant put it up and may take it with them. Newer roof and siding. Dryer does not work. Buyer can get an appliance repair person if desired. FHA 203K financing or cash. There is a leak over the dormer when the rain comes from the west. The majority of the land is open and in hay. Neighbor bails the hay.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $140,000
Enjoy this great old home located right beside Metzgers Bar and Butchery as well as Kahlo's Taqueria and 1.5 blocks from Union Market! Enjoy all of teh great things Union Hill has to offer within moments of your front door! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home with over 1,300SF boasts a full unfinished basement that can be finished off for additional space. Nothing but potential here and with lots of teh original trim and mantles intact! Stop by to see for yourself! Homes sold As Is Where Is no exceptions!
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $55,000
This home is being sold sight unseen. The property next door was renovated and is listed at $225,000! There are also newer homes being sold in less than a half mile radius for over $200,000. This home has 3 bedrooms and the full bathroom is on the second level. The home offers a living room and kitchen and the den is in the rear of the home. There is also a huge storage area under the stairs. This home will make an awesome investment property! This property is tenant-occupied, so please do not disturb the tenant. ***9.25.20 THERE IS A VERBALLY ACCEPTED OFFER ON THIS HOME.***
3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $150,000
Cape style home situated on 13.5 acres. Homes needs renovation but lots of potential! Great location, close to I-64 and Zion Crossroads.
3 Bedroom Home in Sussex - $76,000
Well kept 1680 square foot modular with an unbelievable asking price. It features 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, an oversized garden tub, and a bonus room that could be used as an office or 4th bedroom. Over 3 acres of land offers privacy plus convenience to Ft. Lee, Southpark Mall, local shopping, and much more.
4 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $60,000
Property Subject to Online Auction - List Price is Opening Offer & Is Subject to Change - NO OFFERS WILL BE CONSIDERED BEFORE END OF AUCTION - 4 BR / 2 BA Single Family Home - Two (2) Parcels Totaling 1.25 ± AC - RVA's Bon Air Suburb - Chesterfield County - Area 64 - 1,868 ± SF - Wood & Carpet Floors Throughout - Vinyl Exterior Siding - Composition Shingle Roof - Detached Garage - Wood Deck - Open Porch - One Story - Built in 1940 - Zoned R-15 - Near Stony Point Fashion Park & Willow Oaks Country Club - Auction Includes 8333 & 8335 Forest Hill Ave. (2 Separate Parcels) - Assessed @ $134,700
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $135,000
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, wood floors, freshly painted located in Richmond. Ideally for a first time home buyer, this house is what you were looking for. Roof less than 10 years. This home is totally fenced in and has a nice size shed. Just minutes from downtown Richmond and I-95. Come check it.
2 Bedroom Home in Amelia - $125,000
Price adjustment on this 15 Acres of Land with a Single wide trailer, Well and septic are connected, electricity is connected, possibly a very nice home site and possible rental on trailer
3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $54,900
Welcome HOME. This cute rancher has a maximized floor plan. It features a living room, eat in kitchen, and 3 large bedrooms. Hardwood flooring and well kept pine wood trim makes this home feel warm and cozy. The detached garaged with attached overhang add both protection for your car and extended storage space
4 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $49,900
This fixer upper features a corner lot, central air and heat, front and rear fencing, and hardwood floors. This home is waiting for the new Owner to bring it back to life. Renovation option for this home are ENDLESS.
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $24,950
2 bedroom, 1bath, eat-in kitchen, living room and requires "As-Is" addendum.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $119,000
INVESTORS WANTED! This home is ready for a renovation, OR with a little TLC, someone can move right in. In fact, live here while you renovate! Many homes & businesses in this sweet area of Bellmeade are being renovated. This 3 bedroom home has 1 full bath and 1 half bath. It has large rooms and is an incredible buy for the right person. Some upgrades done are: new full bath floor, new tub surround, new water heater, electrical upgrades. With a fenced in back yard and off street parking, you’ll love relaxing on the front porch.
2 Bedroom Home in Warsaw - $119,713
There are two properties being sold together. The properties are 705 Oak Row Rd (Tax Map #6-24A) and 693 Oak Row Rd (Tax Map #6-24). 705 Oak Row is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch on a 0.31 acre lot. 693 Oak Row is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch on a 0.69 acre lot. Properties must sell for $119,713 for Medicaid case. Both properties are sold "AS-IS". Septic repairs are needed.
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $80,000
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Brick Rancher being sold "as-is/where-is"
3 Bedroom Home in Glen Allen - $2,295
Freshly painted and professionally cleaned from top to bottom you'll love this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in The Townes At Hunton Park in Glen Allen! Easy, fast access to Staples Mill Rd and Rt 64. You'll love the walk out basement that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom including a seperate bath and closet! This townhome backs to beautiful trees and complete privacy. Email Allen Price for more information and to schedule a tour at pricesells@hotmail.com. No pets. Full month security deposit required. Tenant screening is done thru mysmartmove.com at a $40 non refundable cost to tenant. OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY 5/1, 11:00am - 12 noon
3 Bedroom Home in Colonial Heights - $125,000
Perfect investment property for your portfolio! In an awesome location within five minutes of Virginia State University and 15 minutes of Fort Lee. Don't miss out on a rare opportunity. This property would make for a great flip or buy and hold. Home is being sold AS-IS
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $1,450
This building has seen a lot of history, from being built as a Fire Station in 1901 to a home for Southern Hardware that operated until 2011. Now it has been beautifully recreated into 7 unit apartment building. Marked by tall ceilings, creative spacious layouts, new appliances, washer and dryer in each apartment, a secure building entrance and fence secured parking lot and common outside area. Come live in a little piece of history. Tenants pay electric utility, cable and internet. Landlord supplies water/sewer and trash service. Secured parking area, security camera observe the parking area and interior hall ways.
3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $25,000
3 bedroom country cottage located on large level lot
4 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $135,000
CALLING ALL INVESTORS!! Fantastic opportunity for investor or new to the market investors wanting to start out with tenant occupied property to add or build a portfolio. Historic Petersburg location. ****48-72 hours lead time is required to schedule a showing.ONLY**** Large Colonial style home featuring 6 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Spacious front porch to enjoy the outdoors. Home is near shops, schools and restaurants along with I95.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $65,000
CALLING ALL INVESTORS!! Fantastic opportunity for investor or new to the market investors wanting to add or build a portfolio. Historic Petersburg location. This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 full bath and a cozy covered porch to enjoy the outdoors. Has a nice backyard also.
4 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $93,000
CALLING ALL INVESTORS!! Fantastic opportunity for investor or new to the market investors wanting to start out with tenant occupied property to add or build a portfolio. Historic Petersburg location. ****48-72 hours lead time is required to schedule a showing.ONLY**** Spacious 2 story home in Petersburg just listed. This home has 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The convenience of shops, schools, restaurants and I95 all nearby.
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $65,000
CALLING ALL INVESTORS!! Fantastic opportunity for investor or new to the market investors wanting to start out with tenant occupied property to add or build a portfolio. Historic Petersburg location. ****48-72 hours lead time is required to schedule a showing.ONLY**** Good looking cottage style home located on a corner lot. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Schools and restaurants are nearby along with I95 corridor.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $90,000
Conveniently located with 10 min travel time to Downtown RVA!
3 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $2,500
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Townhouse is centrally located nearby attractions. All fixtures and hardwares are modern and up-to-date. This Townhouse is available for rent ASAP. Rental periods must be at least 12 months minimum. Utilities are not included in the rent. HOA and trash pickup is included in the rent. Landlord is reputable and reliable.
2 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $115,950
This cute rancher is ready for a home owner to move right in, frest paint, new vinyl new deck.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $150,000
Welcome to this renovated rancher in Chesterfield County. This four bedroom, one full bath home offers an oversized kitchen with new flooring and updated cabinets. It also hosts a family room with fresh paint and new flooring and carpet throughout. You'll find a spacious laundry room and a rear deck. Newer Central Air/Heat Pump and 6 year old roof. Great Home for first time homebuyer or investor.
3 Bedroom Home in St Stephens Church - $85,000
Very Private Setting!!! Ideal For First Time Home Owners!!! Manufactured Home On 3 Acres of Seclusion!!! 3 Bdrooms, 2 Baths, 3 Acres, Plenty Of Room For A Farmette or Large Garden. The cable for High Speed Internet Has Been Installed To This Property, Awaiting Activation By Installers.
3 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $149,950
The investment opportunity you have been searching for! Renovations were made 2018-2019.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $149,900
Great for First Time Homebuyers or Investors! This adorable Brick Ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, spacious living room with newer carpet, laminate flooring in all bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, eat-in kitchen, central A/C, large private backyard with porch and attached storage shed, quiet neighborhood and much more. Move-in Ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Prince George - $150,000
Calling all investors! Old farm house desperately wanting to be brought back to it's original splendor on 5 Acres on a dead end road in Prince George County. Another 30 Acres with a pond is also for sale right beside the property. State maintained road. House being sold As-Is. Well is not deep enough for todays standards and will need a new well. Septic drain field may be on adjacent property owners are working to resolve.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $139,900
BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO NO FAULT OF SELLER. This newly refreshed home has a new HVAC, new windows, LVP flooring, refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, and is move-in-ready! Perfect for first-time homebuyers or investment, this private lot is fully fenced with an open 2-bay garage with a workshop that holds a ton of potential!
4 Bedroom Home in Crewe - $149,000
Great Cape Cod located right in Town! Nice open concept to the first floor, living room with Fireplace opens up to large Eat-In kitchen with ample cabinetry. Two Large downstairs bathrooms with full bathroom rounds out the first floor. Upstairs are two additional very large bedrooms with private bathrooms! Brand new central heating and air installed in 2021! Great big front porch and gorgeous back yard make this charming spacious home a great buy!
2 Bedroom Home in South Chesterfield - $130,000
You'll fall in love with this CLEAN, WELL-MAINTAINED, SPACIOUS home. With 2 oversized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, it has a nice spacious feel. Featuring a covered front porch and BRAND NEW screened in rear deck, you'll love the peace and quiet you'll enjoy as well as plenty of space to lounge or entertain guests outside all year long. Entering the home you are greeted by the airy, light filled living room with fresh wall-to-wall carpeting and a cozy GAS LOG FIREPLACE. At the heart of the home, the kitchen features plentiful pantry space, bright natural light, and a BREAKFAST BAR! The owner’s suite includes a walk in close and private en-suite bathroom featuring a large garden JACUZZI tub and a separate bathroom area. Enjoy nature in your private back yard that features a possible living area for a pet and a garden shed for tools and storage! Come see this gorgeous home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Jetersville - $99,000
AFFORDABLE Country Livin'! Are you looking for that weekend "get-a-way" or just a nice manageable place to call home? This 3 bedroom/2 bath one level home is that perfect affordable place! Located in historic Amelia county, this abode has undergone recent renovations and with just a few finishing touches, it is ready for its' next chapter! Enjoy the quiet country nights here on Amelia Springs!
5 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $130,000
***Back on the market due to NO FAULT of SELLER*** **INVESTOR'S SPECIAL** This incomplete rehab is ready for you to add to your portfolio of flips, buy & holds, and Airbnb's! With the craftsmanship and character of its time, this gem has 12ft+ ceilings throughout, ample space in each room, and a solid frame to make a stunning appearance once again! New windows, Electrical ( 2 new 200 AMP services, one upstairs and downstairs) and sheetrock throughout.
4 Bedroom Home in West Point - $1,990
Located in the West Point school district, this charming home filled with lots of history offers a newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet room - all renovated full bathrooms and new Heating and Air Conditioning units. Large laundry room area with washer and dryer included. Water/sewer and trash included in the rent along with the lot adjacent to the house. Across the street from the beach - some water views from the bedrooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Hopewell - $149,000
Newly Updated Rancher! Zestimate Value $187,800. Great rental opportunity. Cash flow on day 1! Possible Rental amount of $1335 per month! This single level home is located on a quiet cul de sac and offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. As you enter you’ll find beautiful finished hardwood floors and a living room with large windows that allow an abundance of natural light. The kitchen includes new granite counters, new flooring, and a dining area attached. Down the hall, you will find three nicely sized bedrooms all equipped with ceiling lights and a shared full bath featuring a new granite counter vanity, new flooring, and a tub/shower combo. The laundry room also includes a half bathroom near the back of the home. Enjoy relaxing outside or entertaining friends on the back concrete patio overlooking the private backyard. This home also features a detached shed, newer roof, upgraded 200 amp breaker panel, new hot water heater, and new heat pump! This home is within walking distance away from a large community playground/park, about 5 mins from 295, and is close to a variety of shops and restaurants. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! Schedule your tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $2,200
Extremely beautiful Townhome with attached garage The Village at Pebble Lake subdivision has pool, sauna, hot tub and clubhouse (included in rent) Multiple upgrades - Wood flooring & crown molding throughout the town home, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and 9ft ceilings with open floor plan. 3 spacious bedrooms, stunning tray ceiling, huge walk in closet, double vanity and ceramic floors with a luxury ceramic tile shower. All appliances including washer and dryer. Private patio with lighting in backyard Qualifications - Minimum annual household income - $100,000 Pet fee (each) - $25/month
3 Bedroom Home in Midlothian - $1,950
Available soon! Charming cape cod/loft located on a corner lot, offers three bedrooms/2 full baths; large deck & patio; Stainless Steel appliances include an electric stove, built in microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Existing washer & dryer included. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, and electric. Tenants must maintain lawn care. Credit and background checks performed. Minimum credit score 630. Household income must be at least $70,200 per year. Pets conditional. Pet deposit and fees apply. Fireplace not available for use.
3 Bedroom Home in Crewe - $129,900
Looking for that house to make your home. Make your appointment to see this home. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with living room, dining room and kitchen. A nice sized back yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,700
Available now. Thee bedroom/one bath apartment, in Historic Church Hill. Located near MCV/VCU, close proximity to several parks and Chimborazo park which has a dog park. Eat in kitchen includes granite counter tops, plank flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, built in microwave, and a stack w/d. Off street parking available. Ceiling fans, white faux wood blinds, hardwood floors, and 12 foot ceilings. Pets conditional. Pet deposit and fees apply. Credit & background checks performed. Minimum credit score 630. Household income must be at least $61,200 per year. Fireplaces not available for use.
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $124,900
Welcome to this adorable, renovated rancher. Everything is new. Granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Great turnkey property! Close to Ft. Lee, VSU and I-95. Tenants in place, current rent is $995, if you are looking for some passive income here's your chance, please give 2 hours' notice. Although there are no known defects this property is being sold As-Is. Seller lives out of town, Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $1,995
Immaculate condition -- 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths -- furnished rental in Powhatan with lots of space -- split plan with three bedrooms and full bath upstairs, main level with living room, large eat-in kitchen, lower level with bedroom, full bath, laundry room, recreation room/den. Lawn care is included! X-finity/Comcast.
3 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $2,150
Conveniently located between Richmond and Williamsburg off of I64. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers an open floor plan. Family Room with fireplace open to kitchen area with center island granite counter tops and stainless appliances. All bedrooms on 2nd floor, plus an open loft/bonus area. No pets please. Available October 15, 2022.
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $119,000
2 Bedroom townhouse with recently renovated full bathroom. Washer/dryer hook-ups conveniently located on second level. Rear patio with partially fenced space for privacy. 2 assigned parking spaces directly in front of home. Everything remaining in home will convey including appliances "as is".
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $144,900
Calling all investors, to this fantastic Historic Church Hill home just waiting for your renovation touch. This home is centrally located just minutes from all of Church Hill's dining options, the Market on 25th, great parks, and convenient access to downtown! Situated next to multiple beautiful new homes and a recently renovated historic homes and just a few doors down from where 3 large new homes are planned to begin construction later this year. This home is a terrific investment surrounded by large, beautiful homes in one of Richmond’s most up and coming communities. Renovate it in it's current form or add square footage. This one boasts a huge yard and great expansion potential. Just minutes from Downtown, MCV, plenty of restaurants and major highway access. Schedule your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Henrico - $1,695
Very Well Maintained 4 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath Cottage Style Home with a Covered Front Porch, Side Gravel Parking, Side Concrete Patio and Rear Storage Shed will Convey in "AS IS" condition. Front Living Room with Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Coat Closet and wood burning fireplace to be inspected for safe operation. Formal Dining Room with hanging fixture, Kitchen with Stainless Dishwasher, Range/Oven, Double Stainless Sink, Wood look vinyl Flooring, Refrigerator in Laundry Room along with a Stacked Washer & Dryer. Full Hallway Bath with Ceramic Flooring, Tub with Ceramic Surround, Pedestal Sink and Linen Closet. Four Bedrooms with Hardwood Flooring. House shows very well and sits on a Corner Lot with level yard. Owners will consider a pet with an additional $500 refundable pet deposit. No Smoking allowed inside the Dwelling.
2 Bedroom Home in Church Road - $92,400
What a great find on this handyman special in Dinwiddie County! Get seller financing on this cute home! It is the perfect deal to buy and fix/rent out or to fix and flip for a nice profit! With 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 720 square feet, this home has lots of nice features including hardwood floors and 1.3 acres of land. This home needs repairs, TLC, and being sold “as-is”. For investors, this home will make a great investment property and should cash flow very well while building wealth!
3 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $89,000
Enjoy the quiet country life on this lovely 1.5 acre lot with a home that needs a complete rehabilitation. This location affords beauty and privacy.
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,750
Updated Two bedroom 2 Bath apartment located in the fan features; Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, ceiling fans; Large open kitchen with stainless steal appliances including a gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator; stack w/d included; separate breakfast nook; Large living area offers ample sunlight! Tenants are responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas, and electric. Credit & background checks performed. Minimum credit score of 630; Household income must be at least $63,000 per year. All students are required to have a guarantor. On street parking. Sorry, no dogs permitted. Cats permitted. Pet deposit & fees apply. Fireplaces are not available for use.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $92,000
***12/10/2022: Back on the market due to No Fault of Seller- Purchaser loan fell through*** Come complete the renovation of this block! 2129 Ferndale Ave is a 3-bed, 2-bath, two-story home for sale in Petersburg. The properties on either side (2127 and 2131) are either under contract or have been sold. This property is ready for you to finish what was started. New 200-amp electric panels installed.
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $144,900
Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath rancher with a NEW ROOF, that features hardwood flooring, fresh paint, new lighting fixtures, stainless steel appliances, tiled kitchen floor, new cabinets, and quartz countertops. An updated bathroom that includes a new vanity, tiled flooring and shower wall. Relaxing sunroom with tile flooring. Spacious garage that can be utilized for storage or workshop. Large backyard.
2 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $60,000
Investor special!! Great opportunity to add a cash flowing asset to your portfolio.
3 Bedroom Home in Prince George - $130,000
Lots of space in need of TLC. Some renovations have been started but not completed. Cash only Sale. Four possibly 5 bedroom Rancher with 2 full baths. The house is is privately set on 1.2 acres. Invest today and customize this house to suit YOU!
2 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $2,400
Located on the 17th Floor and positioned on the North West corner of the building, you will find spectacular views of the city and canal basin from your private balcony. Beautiful condo with open floor plan, 10-foot ceilings and windows, 2 primary bedrooms each with en-suite full baths and walk-in closets; An open great room and eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances; First class amenities include 24 hour security guard, exercise room, club room outfitted with a pool table, flat screen TV's and kitchen. Two covered parking spots 105 & 106 are included. Sorry, no pets. Credit & background checks performed. Minimum credit score 630, and household income must be at least $86,400 per year.
Dave Ress (804) 649-6948
@DaveRess1 on Twitter