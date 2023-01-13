Morrissey's bid to limit solitary confinement for prisoners advances

Virginia prisons would no longer be able to put inmates in solitary confinement for months or years at a time under a bill that got a nod from a state Senate gatekeeper committee Friday.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, says inmates may not be put in isolated confinement for more than 15 days in a row in any one 60 day period. Isolation means keeping a person in a cell for 17 hours a day or more.

It also says inmates can only be isolated to prevent an immediate threat to themselves or that they might pose to others, or if deemed necessary for medical treatment.

The warden or superintendent would have to write a record of the reasons and circumstances that required isolation, as well as a written plan describing how the facility will move that inmate out of isolation.

In addition, the inmate would have to have a medical and mental health evaluation within one working day of being placed in isolation.

“We should do this for civil rights and mental health,” Morrissey told the Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee, which is recommending the bill to the full Senate.

State Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, said he was concerned about would happen if there was still a threat after 15 days.

But Morrissey said there are several options, including moving an inmate to a different part of a prison or to a different facility.

King Salim Khalfani, of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, said the measure would force the Department of Corrections to find more humane ways of treating inmates “instead of implementing a dehumanizing and barbaric practice.”

Richard Walker, founder of the Bridging the Gap in Virginia group that helps ex-inmates, said isolation can cause severe mental health problems.

The committee approved the bill on a party-line, 9-5 vote.