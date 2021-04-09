 Skip to main content
MS-13 gang member convicted of 2016 Richmond murder
A fourth person was recently convicted in the March 6 slaying of Clemente Jimenez Lopez, 34, of the 1400 block of Armfield Road, who died at the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of the Town & Country Apartments.

Osmar Hernandez Santamaria, a member of MS-13, was found guilty in a jury trial in Richmond Circuit Court last month of first-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm and three counts of attempted robbery. He is set to be sentenced August 24, said the FBI.

Francisco Ovidio Lemus-Castillo pled guilty on March 9 and was sentenced to 40 years with 15 years suspended for second-degree murder and a 10-year suspended term for attempted robbery. MS-13 associates Arsenio Joshua Alers and Jose Rivas-Santiago pleaded guilty earlier to one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted robbery, respectively.

According to the FBI, the convictions are part of a multi-year investigative effort targeting the MS-13 gang in the Richmond area.

