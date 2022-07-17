'My heart breaks for all of Tappahannock' - Fire devastates town's downtown district

The cleanup continued Sunday in Tappahannock where a fast-moving fire swept through numerous downtown buildings.

Several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, but otherwise there were no serious injuries in the fire that began before noon on Friday in the back of Martin-Sale Furniture on Prince Street, a block south of the Downing Bridge that spans the Rappahannock River. Other nearby buildings in the town’s historic area, including several vacant homes, were damaged or destroyed, affecting an art gallery, real estate office, beauty parlor and café, as well as apartments above the businesses.

At least one family was displaced, said Tappahannock Essex Fire Chief Paul Richardson. A pet cat reportedly perished.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

In an interview Sunday, Richardson estimated damage close to $2 million, though it likely will take more than a week to fully assess the situation.

Firefighters were still on the scene Saturday extinguishing hot spots before a storm later in the day doused the charred rubble, ending the fire threat, Richardson said.

“Biggest fire I’ve been on,” said Richardson, who’s been with the department more than 40 years and has been chief for most of the last two decades.

At one point, firefighters had to take the unusual step of drawing water from an alternate source – the nearby Rappahannock River – when the town’s water supply wasn’t sufficient, Richardson.

Firefighters came from a dozen or more other jurisdictions to assist over the weekend, he said.

The Tappahannock Main Street Association has established a relief fund for victims of the fire. All proceeds from the GoFundMe campaign will go directly to the affected employees and businesses.

Beth Sharpe, the association’s executive director, wrote on the group’s Facebook page that she was “deeply saddened for but also extremely proud of our community.

“My heart breaks for all of Tappahannock but especially the residents, property owners, business owners and employees of the locations demolished by fire,” she wrote. “I’m confident that this unfortunate situation will not set us back in our revitalization efforts, but propel us forward with this widespread support.”

Firefighters managed to save historic Ritchie House, a nearby structure that dates to the early 1700s, which also survived a massive fire in the same area in 1917.

Richardson said firefighters extinguished a furnace-related fire at the furniture store about three years ago, but he said determining the cause of fire this time will be difficult because the building was destroyed.

“It’s going to be real, real hard,” he said.