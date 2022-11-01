NAACP pays $20,000 deposit to AG's office to fulfill FOIA request

Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office has received a nearly $20,000 deposit from Virginia’s NAACP chapter to fulfill a Freedom of Information Act request concerning the office’s Election Integrity Unit.

Robert Barnette, president of Virginia’s NAACP, said there’s not enough transparency about the unit.

He said the organization sent Miyares’ office a letter on Sep. 14 asking for records related to the establishment of the Election Integrity Unit as well as its expenditures and activities. It also requested records of documented cases of election fraud in Virginia.

Formed in September, the unit is composed of more than 20 attorneys, investigators and paralegals. Its tasks are to provide legal advice to the Department of Elections as well as investigate and prosecute violations of state election law.

“I pledged during the 2021 campaign to work to increase transparency and strengthen confidence in our state elections,” Miyares said in a statement when he announced the unit in September. “It should be easy to vote, and hard to cheat. The Election Integrity Unit will work to help to restore confidence in our democratic process in the Commonwealth.”

Barnette said that the Attorney General Office responded by quoting about 500 hours of estimated time to produce the records and a nearly $20,000 deposit.

He added that he feels the price of the FOIA is a tactic to dissuade the NAACP from pursuing its request.

“Given the importance of fair elections, the Attorney General’s stated desire for transparency, we would have thought he would want to make these records public,” Barnette said in a news conference outside the state Capitol on Tuesday. “We would have thought that the Attorney General would want his Election Integrity Unit to operate in the light of day.”

Miyares spokesperson Victoria LaCivita said state law allows public bodies to charge compensation for time and resources to fill FOIA requests.

“This is a matter of state law,” she said. “We have nothing to hide, and the responsive documents will be provided in a timely manner.”

During the news conference, Barnette noted Virginia’s “deplorable history of intentional voter disenfranchisement and voter suppression,” and added that his organization is alarmed that the Election Integrity Unit could intimidate people of color from voting.

Bertrall Ross, a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, said that historically people of color have been directly or indirectly intimidated from voting through prohibitive laws.

He noted the literacy tests and poll taxes required to vote in Virginia until the mid-1960s and how they disproportionately affected African Americans who faced generational economic and educational disparity in the years after the Civil War until the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Ross pointed to allegations of vigilante groups intimidating voters at polling locations in Arizona as a recent example of how the present “maps on to intimidation tactics that were being used post-Reconstruction and all the way through the first half of the 20th century.”

Amid the fallout of the 2020 election, a wave of GOP-proposed election laws have surfaced around the country, including one signed by Georgia governor Brian Kemp last year and more recently the creation of an election police unit in Florida that governor Ron DeSantis signed this spring.

“You kind of can see the mirror images of that particular time with respect to this Election Integrity Unit which can generate within people a sense that there’s something awry,” Ross said.

LaCivita pushed back against the idea that the Attorney General Office would play a role in voter intimidation or suppression.

“It is an absolute insult to the Attorney General to falsely claim that he, as the first Hispanic ever elected to statewide office in Virginia, is trying to intimidate and prevent Virginians of any color or background from exercising the rights that were denied to his own family members,” LaCivita said. “The right to vote is one of the bedrock freedoms that brought the Miyares family to the United States to begin with.”

She added that Miyares’ mother left Communist Cuba in the 1960s to come to America and he is the first Latino to serve as Virginia’s Attorney General.

“Miyares understands how precious a free society is and is passionate that every American has a voice and is guaranteed to be heard at the ballot box,” she said.

LaCivita said that the Attorney General’s office received the deposit from NAACP on Tuesday and that it will fill the request within seven business days, or on Nov. 10.