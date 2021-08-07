NASA is counting down to the next rocket launch from Wallops Island. Here's where you might be able to spot it.

If the weather cooperates, eastern Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic coast will see another Antares rocket streak into space on Tuesday.

The launch from Wallops Island will carry an uncrewed cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station.

When is it taking off?

The target time for launch is 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, according to NASA.

The backup time is Wednesday at 5:33 p.m., and if delayed further the launch window could run to Saturday, Aug. 14.

Within the first 30 to 60 seconds after takeoff, viewers along much of the Eastern Shore, southeastern Maryland and southern Delaware could see (or might also hear) the rocket.

If would take about 1 minute after launch for the rocket to be visible around Hampton Roads, the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck, and theoretically about 60 to 90 seconds elsewhere in central, northern and southeastern Virginia, central Maryland, the Outer Banks or southern New Jersey.

But daytime launches are not as obvious as nighttime launches especially from many of those more distant inland locations. A summer afternoon can often have haze, storms or fair-weather cumulus clouds that would block the view of the eastern horizon.