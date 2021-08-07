NASA is counting down to the next rocket launch from Wallops Island. Here's where you might be able to spot it.

If the weather cooperates, eastern Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic coast will see another Antares rocket streak into space on Tuesday.
The launch from Wallops Island will carry an uncrewed cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station.
When is it taking off?
The target time for launch is 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, according to NASA.
The backup time is Wednesday at 5:33 p.m., and if delayed further the launch window could run to Saturday, Aug. 14.
Within the first 30 to 60 seconds after takeoff, viewers along much of the Eastern Shore, southeastern Maryland and southern Delaware could see (or might also hear) the rocket.
If would take about 1 minute after launch for the rocket to be visible around Hampton Roads, the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck, and theoretically about 60 to 90 seconds elsewhere in central, northern and southeastern Virginia, central Maryland, the Outer Banks or southern New Jersey.
But daytime launches are not as obvious as nighttime launches especially from many of those more distant inland locations. A summer afternoon can often have haze, storms or fair-weather cumulus clouds that would block the view of the eastern horizon.
Where can I watch?
Video coverage is planned for NASA TV, the NASA app and their website beginning at 5:30 p.m.
NASA's visitor center at Wallops Island is not open for spectators due to COVID-19 concerns. The beaches at Assateague Island National Seashore and Chincoteague Island National Wildlife Refuge will not be open for launch viewing, according to NASA.
But the agency lists other sites in the region that are usually favorable for rocket-spotting:
• Chincoteague Island, which is the closest coastal destination to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport. Specifically, viewing locations include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road between Chincoteague and Assateague islands.
• Ocean City, Maryland, especially a south-facing view from the inlet.
• Virginia Beach.
What's on board?
The Cygnus spacecraft, named the S.S. Ellison Onizuka, will take 8,200 pounds of experiments, crew supplies and hardware to the International Space Station. Some of the technology will be used to test 3D printing using Moon-like dust or Mars-like soil, study the behavior of slime mold and simulate muscle issue loss in microgravity.
The rendezvous in orbit is scheduled for Thursday morning. This will be Northrop Grumman's 16th commercial resupply mission to the ISS.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.