Needing a mental health bed, many Virginians wait in vain

Dozens of Virginians a day, deemed in urgent need for a mental hospital, end up on a waiting list instead, a state watchdog found.

While they wait, often in emergency rooms, they typically don't get psychiatric treatment, a new report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission said.

Sometimes, those individuals are released from the E.R. without having had any treatment, even though they were in a mental health crisis and had been deemed a threat to themselves or to other people.

To end the waiting list, Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced a "Prompt Placement Task Force," charged with finding beds quickly for people under a temporary detention order. The task force brings together government agencies, public and private hospitals, law enforcement, and other community partners.

“Improving our behavioral health system is at the top of my Day 2 Agenda. It is critical that we address the mental health crisis and prioritize caring for Virginians," Youngkin said

On average, between July 2021 and September 2022, 33 adults in a mental health crisis and 10 children were stuck on waiting lists because there were no beds available for them in a state hospital, JLARC project leader Drew Dickinson told legislators.

But at the same time, he said, the Community Services Board staff who can recommend a temporary detention order to hospitalize individuals against their will can send people to the hospital who do not need that level of care, he said. CSBs are the local or regional agencies that arrange for community mental health care in Virginia.

The report should help set the stage for a major effort during the 2023 General Assembly session to fill in gaps in Virginia's long-troubled mental health system.

"The governor has said this is a top priority" said state Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax. "It is my top priority."

Virginia's mental health hospitals have been running at or above capacity for several years now; but for even longer, the state's spending on public mental health services has been heavily weighted to hospitals, long after almost every other state shifted focus to community based services.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Secretary of Health and Human Resources, John Littel, has said the administration wants a rebalancing, with a focus on making mental health care more accessible.

The JLARC study said one thing that would help would be a set up more residential crisis stabilization units. These allow for short-term stays when people are in a crisis, often with a focus on adjusting medication and can be an alternative to hospitalization. Virginia has some, but probably needs twice as many; some aren't currently open because CSBs don't have the staff for them.

State hospital staff, meanwhile, told JLARC staff that somewhere between 20% to 50% of civil TDO admissions - that is, people who are not subject to a criminal charge - did not need to be at their facility.

Some 21% of CSB emergency staff surveyed told JLARC that at least half the adults they recommended for hospitalization would do better elsewhere, if anything were available. Some 36% of CSB staff said the same about children they recommended for hospitalization.

A wide range in how frequently different CSB staff recommend hospitalization - 71% of emergency calls for one agency, just 11 % for another - suggests at least some admissions are inappropriate, the JLARC study found.

The study also found Virginia's psychiatric bed registry program, an effort meant to speed the search for a safe place for individuals in need of care, wastes limited time and staff resources.

The registry does not have real-time useful information about where beds are available.

The report noted that Virginia's CSBs have not been held accountable for many years for how they deliver services.