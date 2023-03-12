Virginia Department of Environmental Quality scientists are trying to figure out how to reduce the daily flow of a highly carcinogenic toxic chemical compound known as PCBs into the James River from Richmond to Chesapeake Bay and keep the state’s clean water goals on track.

The work signals an expanding focus on dealing with toxic chemicals flowing into the Bay, as Virginia looks beyond its 2025 targets for cutting nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment — the pollutants that generate dead zones and cloud waters and make it harder for fish, shellfish and other wildlife to survive.

“It’s not that we’re shifting away from nutrients and sediment, but more that we’re adding toxics to the things we want to address,” said Joe Wood, a senior scientist at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation who follows state actions on targets for daily pollutant flows into the Bay and its tributaries. The Annapolis, Maryland-based nonprofit group is working to restore the critical 4,479-square-mile body of water.

DEQ is developing a target – a total maximum daily load, or TMDL – for PCBs in the lower James and Elizabeth rivers and expects to complete the work next year, the annual progress report to the governor on the state’s Chesapeake Bay and Virginia waters clean-up plan reveals.

The idea is to say what the daily load needs to be in order to make it safe to eat fish.

PCBs — or polychlorinated biphenyls — are cancer-causing compounds of chlorine that were commonly used as coolants in electrical equipment and appliances, until the 1979 federal Toxic Substances Control Act banned production.

Although they aren’t made anymore, the chemicals still get into the Bay and its tributaries, and they accumulate in fish tissues, especially in larger, longer-lived species, such as striped bass and catfish, said Chris Moore, the Bay Foundation’s senior ecosystem scientist.

And that accumulation reaches dangerous levels for fish-eating creatures at the top of the food chain, like herons, ospreys — and human beings, Moore said.

“You really worry about subsistence fishermen – people who need to eat the fish they catch – who may not be aware of advisories” telling people not to eat fish caught in waters with lots of PCBs, he said.

DEQ is also working on a study of PCB sources, which will identify sources of PCB flows, such as industrial sites, stormwater runoff and known PCB contaminated sites, and from this will set targets for reduction.

After DEQ began posting advisories not to eat fish caught on five sections of the upper James and its Jackson and Maury river tributaries, it developed a PCB maximum daily load for those waters last year, as well for Mountain Run, a tributary of the Rappahannock River near Culpeper. The U.S Environmental Protection Agency approved a PCB maximum load for Lewis Creek in the Shenandoah valley last year.

The progress report said efforts by Virginia farmers to cut pollutants during fiscal year 2022 cut nitrogen flow into the back by about 11.3 million pounds, phosphorus by about 4.1 million pounds and sediment by about 847,000 tons.

But the report estimates that implementing the best management practices on farms – creating buffers along streams, putting up fences to keep cattle out, and other measures will cost $1.6 billion over the next eight years to reach targets for fiscal year 2030. The state is supposed to pick up 40% of these costs, the federal government 35% and farmers 25%.

Pollution control measures at wastewater plans cut nitrogen flows by 54% or 10,9 million pounds and phosphorus by 51% or 695,000 pounds, the report said.

Inflation, meanwhile, has boosted costs for several wastewater plant improvements far above original projections, so that the Water Quality Improvement Fund that helps pay for the work is facing a $194 million shortfall for this fiscal year and $385 million for fiscal years 2024 through 2027, the report said.

