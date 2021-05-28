New evidence is said to prove innocence in fatal Virginia fire in 1999. But can it be considered?

Ledford's writ petition states that a state police arson investigator first classified the cause of the fire, which largely burned itself out, as "undetermined" and that it started at the base of the chair and a couch next to the chair.

Ledford was questioned about the fire on Nov. 10, 1999, and given lie detector tests. For 3½ hours of a four-hour interrogation, Ledford repeatedly denied he had anything to do with the fire.

His current lawyers said faulty interrogation techniques were used and that Ledford was told a number of lies during questioning including: that he had failed the polygraph examination [the results were inconclusive]; that there was an eyewitness who could place him at the apartment at the time the fire started; and that there was forensic evidence implicating him.

A video recording of the questioning shows an investigator - later two of them - patiently and often sympathetically attempting to get Ledford to confess, one of them persistently telling him that he had a psychological problem and needed help.

After nearly four hours, Ledford said: