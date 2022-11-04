New hope for rebuilding families at Virginia Correctional Center for Women

GOOCHLAND COURT HOUSE - She’d had an early peek at the old warden’s home at Virginia Correctional Center for Women, now refitted for family visits, and was bubbling happily about long weekend days to come in a homey environment with her children.

And then, in a flash, Rebecca Mengelt was tearing up.

She was thinking about what her youngest, now 11, must be feeling when school friends chattered happily about their weekends with their moms.

“What’s she going to say?” she said, wiping her eyes.

But time together, at what's now the Assisting Families of Inmates Reunification Home, maybe on the blue sofa by the bay window watching a gas fire flicker in the bright big living room, maybe on a back porch overlooking the Goochland County woods, might help make the kind of memories that will help.

There's a completely-stocked kitchen for cooking projects or just snacking, too. A chance to enjoy children laughing while scrambling over the playset out back.

It’ll be a lot different from the family visits that can already mean so much to incarcerated mothers.

“It’s not, 'OK, stand up, here’s your hug,' ” said Christy Mabe, describing visits now, held in the VCCW chow hall, sitting on the one of the four fixed-to-the-floor stools, on the other side of a formica-topped table, uniformed officers watching through the two hours allotted.

"You get one hug at the start, one hug at the end ... We’ll be able to hug, and hug, and hug it’ll be like a home,” she said.

For little ones, the rehabbed old warden's house has two bedrooms set up for naps; a pillow with a friendly hippo advises “be happy.”

In the finished basement, there’s a miniature tent on a deep green shag carpet with two stuffed-cloth logs and a plastic cutout campfire to inspire imaginations.

Big teddy bears in several corners, a toy kitchen and kiddie vanity in the main living room, shelves full of puzzles and games are all there for visits that will last from 8 a.m. to midafternoon; with the moms staying after to clean up, just like at home – or at what they are hoping home will be when they’ve done their time.

Assisting Families of Inmates, a Richmond nonprofit, paid for re-doing the warden's house with the help of a $30,000 donation from the sale of paintings by Ross Ulbricht, who is serving life sentences plus 40 years for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit computer hacking, conspiracy to traffic fraudulent identity documents, and conspiracy to traffic narcotics, by operating the online black market Silk Road.

"We got a sneak peek. It's so beautiful," said Mabe.

But the idea of a daylong visit may be the best part of all, said Mabe.

“Now, it’s drive two hours for a two-hour visit, then drive two hours back,” she said.

For Mengelt, it’s the prospect of time with all four of her children at one time – hard to do now, with those four fixed stools and children split between their two fathers’ homes.

“We’ll have a chance to all be together again, like being at home,” she smiled.

There will be more than visits in the family home.

Mothers and children, using tablets, will follow a weekly structured curriculum, discussing what they've learned in weekly video conferences.

Moms are to participate in 90-minute group sessions with prison and Assisting Families of Inmates staff to plan the visits and refresh parenting skills.

During the visits, corrections officers, out of uniform and with training to help families that may still be upset by having mom in prison, will be on hand - but as much to lend a hand as to watch for violations of the rules.

Assisting Families will be on hand when the moms are released to connect them with community services. To be eligible, VCCW inmates can't have violated any of the prison's rules for at least six months, and have between six to nine months left on their sentences. Inmates doing time for homicide, registerable sex offenses and child abuse aren't eligible.

Mothers make up most of the women at VCCW – a prison that’s been unfenced since it was opened in the 1930s because the women there have, despite their crimes, earned the prison system’s trust as they try to find a different path forward upon release.

The Department of Corrections' efforts to help inmates maintain family connections - a key part of its mission to keep them from returning to lives of crime - include repainting family visit rooms and stocking them with toys at St. Brides Correctional Center, State Farm and Fluvanna. The plan is to expand this to other prisons.

And it has supplemented parenting class with its MILK (Mothers Inside Loving Kids) program, which includes three elements: regularly scheduled, child friendly visits, parent training, and group support.

It hopes to open a family visit home like the old warden's house at VCCW at a men's prison, too.

That effort can mean a hard, tough look at themselves and what brought them there, said Emily Aponte, a VCCW inmate who’s trained as a peer recovery support in another Department of Corrections initiative.

The old warden's home isn't really for her now.

Her daughter’s a young adult now. Her son died in a car accident. That’s why she’s in prison.

And what she’s learned from some soul-wrenching days behind bars, working on the lifelong task of recovering from addiction, living with guilt and loss and the challenge of trying to explain what happened and why to a child - and to herself – are what she shares with other inmates.

“In life, tomorrow’s not guaranteed,” she said. “That’s why I want to try to support these moms.”