New Kent man dies in Henrico County crash

Henrico County authorities on Monday released the name of a man killed in a crash Sunday evening. 

Robert Moore, 49, of New Kent, died at a hospital after being involved in the crash near Gay Avenue and Lou’s Lore Lane. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Officers responded to the scene at about 5:40 p.m. and determined that a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling east on Gay Avenue struck a Honda Accord pulling out of Lou’s Lore Lane, police said. 

Two men were transported to a local hospital with severe injuries. Moore was the driver of the Corvette. 

The driver of the Honda remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Monday afternoon. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said. 

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

