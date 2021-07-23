New Kent woman who helped journalists expose financial corruption may soon be imprisoned

"She doesn't belong in jail. She should be celebrated. Her disclosures were in the public interest and led to significant changes throughout the world as it relates to anti-money laundering," he said in an interview.

Dan Meyer, the former executive director for the Intelligence Community’s whistleblowing and source protection directorate, said he was not familiar with Edward's case, but that FinCEN's work plays a crucial role in national security by tracking the laundering of drug or other illicitly-obtained money that can fund terrorism directed at the U.S.

"FinCEN is almost as revered . . . as the CIA and NSA. For any whistleblower to come forward from those three agencies, you really need to proceed with caution," said Meyer, now managing partner at the Washington law firm of Tully Rinckey PLLC.

Disclosure of protected material by a federal employee, at an intelligence agency or not, needs to be made through the formal whistleblower process. If it is not, he said, "You are at that point a leaker. The difference between leaking and whistleblowing - whistleblowing is a lawful disclosure, leaking is an unlawful communication."

"If you're going to be a whistleblower you're going to do it lawfully, or you're going to get hammered," Meyer said. And, he warned, "they will find you out."