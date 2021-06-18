New report defends parole and calls for a larger, more transparent parole board in Virginia

A draft OSIG report said that, "During interviews with VPB employees, Bennett often verbally stated that she believed Martin was innocent and employees felt that this belief was the main deciding factor of his release."

The W&L report said there should be nothing remarkable about a board member arguing for or against a particular case. "VPB members should engage in discussion about all of the cases under consideration," said the report.

The report urges the General Assembly to double the size of the board to 10 voting members and add funding to pay for full time investigators and parole examiners - all the positions are now part time, says the report.

Stephen Northup, a Richmond lawyer who has represented parole-eligible inmates since 2009 and helped with the W&L study, said the board does more than just consider parole cases. Among other things, it is also tasked with investigating pardon petitions filed with the governor's office.

He said that in the mid-1990s, as parole was ended for new crimes, "everything was cut back, the grant rate dropped so low there was almost de facto abolition."

As a result, Northup said that today, "The parole board is overworked and over-stressed. We ask them to do too many things and we haven't given them the finance to do it."