New report defends parole and calls for a larger, more transparent parole board in Virginia

Recommendations in a new study of the Virginia Parole Board include doubling its size, supplementing its staff and operating with more transparency.
Parole ended in Virginia for crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 1995, but not for prisoners convicted of earlier offenses. The Washington & Lee University School of Law’s Parole Representation Project's final report, "Parole in Virginia, 2021," comes as parole is currently under more fire than it has been in decades.
The report defends the parole system, which began in Virginia in 1942, arguing that it, "fulfills a critically important mission in Virginia: reviewing eligible prisoners to determine whether their release is compatible with the public interest."
"Much of the public criticism of the VPB does not appear to be made in good faith, but reflects hostility to the very concept of parole itself and an effort to score political points by sensationalizing the facts of a long-ago crime whenever the Board makes a decision in favor of mercy and rehabilitation rather than more punishment," assert the authors.
In addition to "old law" inmates, last year the General Assembly added to those eligible for parole consideration juvenile offenders who have served more than 20 years of their sentences as well persons sentenced by juries from 1995 to 2000 before juries were regularly told parole had ended.
More than 10% - 2,574 - of the state's roughly 24,000 inmates are now parole-eligible, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
The report was written by lawyers David I. Bruck, Bernadette M. Donovan and Matthew L. Engle, who were with the Washington & Lee University School of Law's former Virginia Capital Case Clearinghouse.
The clearinghouse originally assisted defendants facing the death penalty in Virginia. As the number of death cases declined in recent years the clearinghouse added the Parole Representation Project to its mission in which students represented prisoners seeking parole.
However, with the abolition of the death penalty this year, funding for the project ended and its final report was sent to state officials this month.
Parole critics, among them many law enforcement advocates, blasted the parole board for its decision last year to grant parole to Vincent Martin, convicted of the 1979 murder of a Richmond police officer.
After the Martin case surfaced, the Office of the State Inspector General found violations of policy and law in how the board and its former chair, Adrianne Bennett, handled the release of at least eight other convicted killers. Reporting by The Times-Dispatch this year also showed that Bennett released more than 100 parolees from supervision without any recommendation from local parole officers.
A subsequent probe of the OSIG's report by an outside law firm - funded by the Democratically-controlled General Assembly - found no inappropriate political interference by Gov. Ralph Northam's administration in the Martin case. It said the OSIG's conclusions likely were influenced by the lead investigator's "apparent bias."
That review is under fire by Republicans who dismiss it as a campaign document. Bennett, who left the board to become a juvenile and domestic relations court judge in Virginia Beach, has been on "extended leave" since April.
The law school’s final report and parole board critics agree on one thing: the board’s actions need to be more open - something the study says might have curbed the current fire over the Martin case that is teed up as a football in the upcoming statewide elections.
"The lack of transparency has been one public criticism of the VPB with some merit," says the study. "The board's official silence allowed the facts of Martin's 40-year-old crime to dominate media coverage, while the public was told little of his decades as a rehabilitated prisoner," said the study.
"A system that never justifies its decisions to grant parole is setting itself up for trouble and may, over time, settle into a defensive and overly cautious mode of operation," states the report.
The W&L report found systemic deficiencies in the parole system, which saw its parole grant rate of up to 40% of those eligible each year fall to 5% after 1995. The current system, according to the report, "was designed to justify the routine denial of parole, not to promote rehabilitation and successful reentry."
The top shortcoming identified in the report was a lack of objective standards governing the board's decision to grant or deny parole in each case. An arbitrary process is an unjust process, argue the report's authors.
When denying parole, the board only provides a computer-generated list containing one or more stock explanations. The lack of standards also lends itself to racial discrimination. Racial disparities in sentencing has resulted in longer sentences for Black offenders than white ones placing Black offenders at a disadvantage at the outset.
The report also urges that parole board members deliberate on cases. With more than 2,000 reviews a year, the five-member parole board - three members part time - the board cannot meaningfully review them all.
The board does not meet with all the inmates and instead reviews case notes then one board member votes on a case before it is passed on to another member. Generally three votes are required to win parole. Life sentences for first degree murder require four votes.
"The absence of any structure for actual discussion among Board members means that the parole decision is not deliberative. It is simply the result of between three and five individual assessments as opposed to a reasoned consensus," said the report.
The report contends that, "One of the more bizarre criticisms leveled at the VPB in the aftermath of the decision to grant parole to Vincent Martin was that the former Chair Adrienne [sic] Bennett 'stepped out of her impartial role and put on the hat of an advocate for the inmate.'"
A draft OSIG report said that, "During interviews with VPB employees, Bennett often verbally stated that she believed Martin was innocent and employees felt that this belief was the main deciding factor of his release."
The W&L report said there should be nothing remarkable about a board member arguing for or against a particular case. "VPB members should engage in discussion about all of the cases under consideration," said the report.
The report urges the General Assembly to double the size of the board to 10 voting members and add funding to pay for full time investigators and parole examiners - all the positions are now part time, says the report.
Stephen Northup, a Richmond lawyer who has represented parole-eligible inmates since 2009 and helped with the W&L study, said the board does more than just consider parole cases. Among other things, it is also tasked with investigating pardon petitions filed with the governor's office.
He said that in the mid-1990s, as parole was ended for new crimes, "everything was cut back, the grant rate dropped so low there was almost de facto abolition."
As a result, Northup said that today, "The parole board is overworked and over-stressed. We ask them to do too many things and we haven't given them the finance to do it."
The W&L study said there should also be grants to help more parole-eligible inmates to be represented by lawyers. The majority of such inmates have been inmates for 25 or more years and are indigent and unable to afford an advocate.
The report notes that inmates who contend they are innocent of the crime are penalized - if they truly are innocent - when they come up for parole since the parole board experts to hear remorse and accountability for the crimes that sent them to prison.
"As a result, old-law prisoners are trapped in a Catch-22 where the single most powerful reason for their release (an innocence claim) can be held against them as indicative of lack of remorse," says the report.
The report proposes establishing an office to investigate actual innocence claims of parole-eligible inmates.
Other recommendations include having board members considering cases in panels, meeting with the inmates seeking parole and reporting the number of votes to grant or not grant in each case.
