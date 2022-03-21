New state election commissioner says she backs department's strategic plan

Virginia's new elections commissioner said in a statement Monday that she wants to follow Department of Elections goals to improve confidence in elections.

“I am committed to promoting and supporting secure, accurate, open and fair elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia," Commissioner Susan Beals said Monday in a statement released by Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office. "I will strive to meet the goals of the department’s strategic plan which seek to increase voter confidence in the election process and strengthen the security of the Commonwealth’s elections.”

Youngkin announced Friday that he was appointing Beals, a former member of the Chesterfield Electoral Board, to be the state elections administrator. He opted not to keep Chris Piper, who had been the commissioner under former Gov. Ralph Northam.

Beals could not be reached for comment Monday.

Beals comes from a partisan background and has donated campaign money to Youngkin and state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, for whom Beals was also previously a legislative assistant.

The Democratic Party of Virginia attacked Beals and Youngkin on Sunday over Beals' tie to Chase, who has spread false conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential race.

On Monday, though, Chase posted on Facebook to say she was troubled by Youngkin's choice of Beals, in part because Beals doesn't want a "full forensic audit," of the 2020 presidential election in Virginia, which Democrat Joe Biden won by 10 points. That is a catchphrase used by people promoting conspiracy theories or falsehoods that fraud in the election resulted in the wrong winner.

"This appointment is a devastating blow to the grassroots movement in Virginia to seek a full forensic audit here in Virginia and I hope the Governor will reconsider this appointment," Chase wrote on her personal Facebook page.