New Virginia law aimed at fairness for those with mental disabilities who are charged with crimes

Students at the University of Virginia Law School's State and Local Government Policy Clinic helped draft and research the legislation. One of the students, Kyle McGoey, said, "These updates to Virginia's criminal code will empower our justice system to account for the realities of mental illness and disability."

A simple example, said Richard Bonnie, a professor at the University of Virginia Law School, might be someone whose gullibility associated with an intellectual or developmental disability meant they did not realize that property somebody handed them had been stolen and therefore they did not "know" they were "possessing stolen property."

One must show that having a condition prevents you from having a fairly specific cognition the law requires in order to be convicted, he said.

Bonnie said he did not believe there will be many cases where this happens. But, he added, "Clearly the cases can come up and if they do I think ... you shouldn't convict someone of an offense that the prosecution can't prove that they committed beyond a reasonable doubt."

Bonnie, also the director of the Institute of Law, Psychiatry and Public Policy at the University of Virginia, said the provision in SB1315 is the law in about three quarters of the other states.