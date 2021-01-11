Newtowne gang member files new motion in federal court in Richmond opposing his Thursday execution

Lawyers for Cory Johnson, who was convicted of murdering seven people in Richmond in 1992, are arguing in U.S. District Court in Richmond that he cannot be executed as scheduled Thursday.
Johnson, 52, convicted by a federal jury in Richmond in 1993, must be executed in a Virginia prison as he was originally sentenced and not at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Ind., where federal executions are conducted, contend his lawyers in a motion filed Sunday.
They argue that under the sentence imposed by former U.S. District Judge James R. Spencer in 1993 and his implementation order of 1996, Johnson must be put to death by the Virginia Department of Corrections. At the time, the federal government did not have a facility or protocol to carry out death sentences.
Spencer modified Johnson’s sentence in 2005 after the federal government built its own execution chamber.
But Johnson, supported by a recent ruling in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the case of federal death row inmate Dustin Higgs, contends that Spencer did not have the authority to modify the 1993 sentencing order and 1996 implementation order.
A conviction judgment constitutes a final judgment and cannot be modified except under limited circumstances, Johnson’s lawyers argue.
U.S. District Judge David J. Novak gave the government until 8 a.m. Tuesday to respond.
Higgs was sentenced to death in Maryland in 2001 for the slayings of three women. The government asked last year that his 2001 death sentence be modified so it could be carried out under Indiana and not Maryland law. Maryland abolished the death penalty in 2013. A U.S. district judge in Maryland recently ruled that he did not have the authority to modify Higgs’ original death sentence.
The government appealed and last week, in a 2-1 decision, a three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th Circuit set a hearing Jan. 27 on the issue and turned down a government request to handle it on an expedited basis — effectively calling off Friday’s execution unless the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
A hearing Jan. 27 would also take place after President Donald Trump leaves office and is replaced by President-elect Joe Biden, who opposes capital punishment.
There had been no federal executions for 17 years until the Trump administration resumed them last year, carrying out 10. In addition to Johnson and Higgs, Lisa Montgomery is set to be executed Tuesday for a 2004 abduction that resulted in murder in Missouri.
Johnson and Higgs, who both have COVID-19, also have a pending appeal before U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan in Washington. In that case, they argue the federal government’s lethal injection protocol would amount to cruel and unusual punishment in light of their virus-damaged lungs.
Chutkan said last week she would rule soon.
