Newtowne gang member files new motion in federal court in Richmond opposing his Thursday execution

Higgs was sentenced to death in Maryland in 2001 for the slayings of three women. The government asked last year that his 2001 death sentence be modified so it could be carried out under Indiana and not Maryland law. Maryland abolished the death penalty in 2013. A U.S. district judge in Maryland recently ruled that he did not have the authority to modify Higgs’ original death sentence.

The government appealed and last week, in a 2-1 decision, a three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th Circuit set a hearing Jan. 27 on the issue and turned down a government request to handle it on an expedited basis — effectively calling off Friday’s execution unless the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

A hearing Jan. 27 would also take place after President Donald Trump leaves office and is replaced by President-elect Joe Biden, who opposes capital punishment.

There had been no federal executions for 17 years until the Trump administration resumed them last year, carrying out 10. In addition to Johnson and Higgs, Lisa Montgomery is set to be executed Tuesday for a 2004 abduction that resulted in murder in Missouri.