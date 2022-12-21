Next phase of I-64 widening project can move forward, VDOT says

A project that will widen a portion of Interstate 64 between Williamsburg and Richmond is a step closer to reality.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that the first segment of the project will advance to the Request for Qualifications phase. This means that the department will ask potential contractors to detail their background and experience in building projects like the widening project.

The project is expected to widen the 64 Gap, the 29-mile section of I-64 where the highway narrows from three to two lanes in each direction. This first segment of the project will stretch from mile marker 205 in Bottoms Bridge to mile marker 215.6, about a mile east of Courthouse Road in New Kent County. According to VDOT, adding a third lane will create a more efficient route for drivers traveling to and from Richmond.

The entire project has a price tag of about $750 million. In addition to the roadway widening, the project will widen and rehabilitate multiple bridges. It will also install new overhead signs and sound barrier walls, cameras to help with incident alerts, culvert and pipe repairs and storm drainage and stormwater management systems.

Last week, Virginia’s Democratic Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $25,000,000 in federal funding for the expansion of I-64 in New Kent County.

In the spring, VDOT will send out a Request for Proposals on the first segment, and the estimated completion of this section is winter 2026-27.