Nine Mile Road closed after 2-vehicle crash

Nine Mile Road is closed in both directions as crews respond to a crash.

The two-vehicle crash happened at Dabbs House Road, Henrico County police said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find other routes. 

Three people have been taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

