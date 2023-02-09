Registering a car in Virginia will likely mean buying insurance, now that a bill on requirements to get license plates has moved through the state Senate and received a strongly bipartisan nod from House of Delegates gatekeepers.

The bill abolishing the decades-old $500 uninsured motorist fee that allows people to get register cars and trucks without bothering to buy coverage

The fee that goes into the state Uninsured Motorist Fund, which is distributed to insurance companies to help them cover claims from policyholders who have been hurt or had cars or property damaged by an uninsured driver.

And part of what Virginians pay for car insurance is for coverage for damages caused by uninsured drivers, the line for uninsured motorist coverage.

“This is aimed at people who skirt their responsibility,” the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, told the House Transportation Committee.

“For some reason, we enacted this a long time ago, but there’s no value in it,” he said.

The $500 fee provides no coverage for drivers who pay it, he said. And it imposes a cost on all other drivers, he said.

“You and I both pay for uninsured drivers,” Ruff said, after securing a 19-2 committee vote in favor of his bill, which passed the Senate on a 36-3 vote.

“Hopefully, this will slow down any rise and maybe even push premiums down,” he said.

Virginia and New Hampshire are the only states that do not currently require that drivers buy car insurance for their vehicles.

The state collected about $650,000 in the fees last year, which means about 1,300 drivers paid it.

But the bulk of the $5.3 million paid into the Uninsured Motorist Fund comes from fines levied when the Department of Motor Vehicles finds drivers on the road who did not buy insurance.

“I’ve heard something line 9% of drivers nationwide don’t have insurance,” Ruff said. “So something close to 1 of every 10 cars that pass you on the road might not have coverage – better drive defensively.”

If full House passes the bill -- as it generally does when a committee approves, especially with a wide bipartisan vote -- the requirement to have insurance would take effect July 1 2024.