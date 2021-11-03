No majority? House of Delegates appears tied at 50

As a result, House districts that have lost population in the past decade — primarily in Republican-dominated areas such as Southwest and Southside Virginia — are over-represented, while those in Richmond and other cities that generally vote Democratic are under-represented.

Goldman wants the courts to order House elections next year under new district maps just as they did 40 years ago in ordering elections in three successive years.

“We just had an election under unconstitutional districts — that’s a given,” he said Tuesday. “The question is: What’s the remedy?”

A federal judge stayed the outcome of the lawsuit until the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals settles a procedural dispute over whether members of the state election board are immune from being sued, but veteran political analyst Larry Sabato said before polls closed that he expects the party that loses the House elections this year to quickly push for new elections in 2022.

“The courts have to decide whether having three elections in a row is worth the lack of [proportional] representation,” said Sabato, president of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. “Is the chaos worth it?”