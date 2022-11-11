Nonprofit foundation secretive with higher education center it supports

MARTINSVILLE — The charitable foundation whose mission is to assist New College Institute spends twice as much on its own director’s salary as it does on scholarships for students in the Martinsville area, where the state-funded higher education center exists to help the region through education and job training.

The officials who run New College Institute say they’re not getting the help they need from their nonprofit arm, the New College Foundation, which has a mission to provide financial and other support to NCI. They released documents showing that they’ve been asking the foundation since 2017 for information on how it decides what to spend money on and what the process is for students in the region — who earn degrees through four-year colleges by taking classes at NCI’s building — to apply for scholarships.

In a July 2019 letter to the foundation, Richard Hall, vice chair of the NCI board, described the historic relation between NCI and New College Foundation as “dysfunctional at best,” saying the foundation had done virtually no fundraising in the previous three years and had agreed to fund none of NCI’s program requests during that time.

Even this month, NCI officials said they can’t get specific questions answered from the New College Foundation.

The foundation has nearly $12.2 million in assets, according to its most recent Form 990, the public document that nonprofit organizations are required to file with the Internal Revenue Service.

The foundation’s board chair, Simone Redd, a Martinsville bank president, referred questions to Kevin DeKoninck, the foundation's executive director.

For a month, he did not respond to calls and emails from the Martinsville Bulletin seeking answers to questions about the foundation; during that time the foundation paid for promotional ads in the Henry County Enterprise newspaper. But in late October, he answered questions in writing.

The foundation reported in Form 990s spending $43,000 for 25 students to receive scholarships and attend classes in partnership with NCI in 2020 and 2021, and reported spending $30,000 this year for 19 recipients. The foundation board raised DeKoninck’s salary this year from $58,421 to $74,483, more than double what the foundation spent on scholarships.

DeKoninck lives in Tennessee, 375 miles from Martinsville.

He said in an email that the foundation had “awarded over $200,000 in grants to NCI that are beneficial to the community.”

But asked for specifics, some of the grants he cited were approved but never paid and others didn’t actually go to NCI.

The foundation paid $8,400 to Radford University for a cyber security program in partnership with NCI, $41,500 to Longwood University for teacher certification training, and has approved $40,000 for virtual reality equipment if NCI wants that money.

The number DeKoninck cited also included $25,000 for part of the salary of a researcher who lives in the Roanoke area to examine the health care workforce needs of the Martinsville area. NCI recently hired him through a nonprofit grant.

Likewise, the new Form 990 of the New College Foundation says it paid $244,023 in grants to NCI. But DeKoninck acknowledged that none of that money was actually paid to NCI.

It includes $160,000 from the Northern Virginia-based Claude Moore Charitable Foundation to New College Foundation for the research on the healthcare needs of the workforce, the grants from New College Foundation to Longwood and Radford, a $4,000 grant from the New College Foundation to the National Society of Black Engineers, and $30,000 the New College Foundation received from another nonprofit.

"Every grant we awarded was approved by NCI and benefited NCI in some way," DeKoninck said in an email. Grants to non-NCI entities were "just a function of efficiencies," he said.

The people who run NCI say too little is spent on scholarships, especially in light of the foundation receiving $7.5 million in state money in 2020 for the state’s purchase of the building that houses NCI in uptown Martinsville.

“There’s seven and a half million dollars,” said state Sen. Bill Stanley, who is also the chair of NCI’s board. “I have pleaded with them before. We have so many young kids that can’t afford college, can’t afford an education, because of where they live at or below the poverty level.”

DeKoninck denied that the foundation is a bad partner to NCI.

“To the extent NCI develops a significant program that captures the interest of the community, and it requires additional funds, we will engage in the necessary fundraising efforts at that time,” he said by email.

He said the foundation had regular talks with NCI's previous director, Karen Jackson, and another employee who is no longer there. As far as his salary, he said the foundation saved $70,600 after his assistant left and accounting was done in-house. However, because the foundation no longer owns NCI's building DeKoninck has less work; the assistant handled building rental issues the foundation no longer does.

He blamed the number of scholarships on the decline in students taking degree classes in conjunction with NCI.

"No one was denied a scholarship this past year," he said. "It is in our DNA to help more students."

Hall, the vice chair of NCI’s board, said in an email for this story that the years of communication problems with the foundation are exacerbated by the foundation director living outside Virginia.

He said it appears the foundation has locked away the $7.5 million the state paid to buy NCI’s building, and did that without consulting NCI.

Hall accused the foundation of making false claims on its Form 990 — saying it gave grants to NCI when the money didn’t go to NCI — and said NCI’s board will discuss at its Nov. 18 retreat, in consult with its counsel in the state attorney general’s office, “any steps that need to be taken to protect the interest of NCI, and our continued desire to have a regular supporting foundation working towards the goals of NCI and our community.”

DeKoninck said the form was prepared by a certified public accountant and the foundation stands by it.

"It has been our desire to walk beside [NCI] as programming is getting dreamed out as opposed to being brought into the conversation at the very end," he said.

Patrick Wilson is a member of the Public Service Journalism Team. He can be reached at pwilson@lee.net.

Holly Kozelsky is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com.

Bill Wyatt is a staff writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at bill.wyatt@martinsvillebulletin.com.

Martinsville Bulletin staff writer Monique Holland contributed to this report.