Norfolk, Chesapeake sheriffs plan to pull all their inmates from Hampton Roads Regional Jail

O’Sullivan said it’s his job as sheriff to provide the best care for his inmates: “I want to do what’s right; it’s my responsibility.”

Since 2008, at least 53 people have died in the regional jail, more than any other jail in the state. One of the deaths last month is apparently being investigated as a murder, although the jail and Portsmouth police won’t confirm that.

It has over 100 vacant jail officer positions, up from about 90 in mid-December, leaving the jail without more than a third of its guards and severely short staffed.

The jail — which is in Portsmouth — remains under a federal consent decree, making it the only jail placed under this form of federal oversight by the DOJ during the Trump administration. A 2018 report found conditions at the regional facility violated the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Under the decree, the jail is required to make changes, including hiring more medical, mental healthcare and security staff and reducing its use of solitary confinement for inmates with serious mental illness. But there were twice as many inmates with mental illness in solitary confinement late last year than when the DOJ conducted its 2018 investigation, a court-appointed monitor wrote in his initial report.