Norfolk man pleads guilty to fraud aimed at ABC stores

NEWPORT NEWS — A 44-year-old Norfolk man has pleaded guilty to taking part in a scheme to buy alcohol for resale from state-run liquor stores by using stolen debit and credit card numbers, according to Virginia U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger.

Tyrell Jackson pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, a news release said. Prosecutors said Jackson and three other men defrauded Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control stores by using cards re-encoded with stolen information. Investigators identified 20 direct victims of ID theft from Jackson’s role and at least 82 victims of the bigger conspiracy.