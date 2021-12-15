Northam administration lays off 14 state employees who monitor drinking water because of 'budgeting error'

Citing a "budgeting error," the Northam administration is laying off 14 state employees who monitor drinking water systems across the state, including six field directors with a combined 180 years of experience.
The 11 full-time and three wage employees are in the Department of Health's Office of Drinking Water. They were recently notified that their last day will be Jan. 9.
Dwayne Roadcap, the director of the Office of Drinking Water, declined to be interviewed.
The budget error stems from a 2019 salary increase for 55 employees, and new employees for a field office in Richmond. The drinking water budgeting error, according to the health department, is $1.4 million.
Roadcap "had information to suggest that [the Office of Drinking Water] budget could handle the additional costs for this effort, but the information shared with him was not correct," Bob Hicks, Virginia's deputy commissioner for public health and preparedness, said in a statement. The bad information came from health department administrators, an agency spokeswoman said.
The office monitors water quality across the state, enforces drinking water standards in state and federal law, handles inspections and permits, and assists with lab testing. The office monitors public water systems from Fairfax County's water supply on down to a convenience store's.
Jesse Royall, a longtime member of the state Waterworks Advisory Committee and the executive vice president at Sydnor Hydro Inc. in Richmond, a private utility company, said the layoffs will hurt the state's ability to protect public health.
"This office is the gatekeeper for ensuring that we maintain the public health and safety through safe drinking water provided to our communities, and in addition, evaluating potential risks," he said. "It's going to have a devastating effect on the effectiveness of the Office of Drinking Water to be a partner working with public utilities ... and it’s going to result in the department, in my opinion, moving toward basically enforcement only and addressing issues after the fact."
The Northam administration did not issue any official statement or announcement on the layoffs until contacted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Northam's office approved a December 2020 study required by the legislature that recommended consideration of more staff in the Office of Drinking Water - not less - to comply with federal requirements and other needs. And the layoffs come at a time of a record state budget surplus.
Northam on Wednesday announced hundreds of millions in spending for the Chesapeake Bay.
Grant Neely, a spokesman for Gov. Ralph Northam, declined to be interviewed. Asked by email why the governor couldn't have avoided layoffs at the holidays when the state has a record surplus, Neely responded that Northam had nothing to add and delegates authority to agency heads.
"He does not micromanage every action of a multi-billion state government that employs more than 100,000 people," Neely wrote.
The number of full-time employees in the Office of Drinking Water will drop from 104 to 93.
The office's field directors who are being laid off work in offices in Abingdon, Lexington, Danville, Culpeper, Richmond and Norfolk.
In neighboring Maryland, a new Environmental Protection Agency report found the state has too few drinking water inspectors and they are overworked, the Baltimore Sun reported.
