Northam administration lays off 14 state employees who monitor drinking water because of 'budgeting error'

Jesse Royall, a longtime member of the state Waterworks Advisory Committee and the executive vice president at Sydnor Hydro Inc. in Richmond, a private utility company, said the layoffs will hurt the state's ability to protect public health.

"This office is the gatekeeper for ensuring that we maintain the public health and safety through safe drinking water provided to our communities, and in addition, evaluating potential risks," he said. "It's going to have a devastating effect on the effectiveness of the Office of Drinking Water to be a partner working with public utilities ... and it’s going to result in the department, in my opinion, moving toward basically enforcement only and addressing issues after the fact."

The Northam administration did not issue any official statement or announcement on the layoffs until contacted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Northam's office approved a December 2020 study required by the legislature that recommended consideration of more staff in the Office of Drinking Water - not less - to comply with federal requirements and other needs. And the layoffs come at a time of a record state budget surplus.