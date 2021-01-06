Northam administration vows to speed up vaccine delivery; Richmond's Danny Avula to lead state's vaccination effort

Lagging COVID-19 vaccination progress in Virginia has prompted changes to the state’s approach, including new leadership for the effort and penalties for distributors that don’t use their vaccines quickly enough.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday tapped Richmond and Henrico Health Director Danny Avula to lead the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort. He leaves his local post temporarily, one in which he has served a crucial role guiding the area through the pandemic.
Roughly 116,000 Virginians have been injected with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which represents about 24% of the 482,000 doses the state has received so far. That number pales compared to the rate of vaccination other states are reporting, and challenges statements from Gov. Ralph Northam early in December suggesting that supply was Virginia’s only barrier to getting shots in arms.
Vaccine distribution challenges come as the state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases - 5,387. The state’s positivity rate is at nearly 17%, far above the 5% benchmark experts say suggests control of the virus’s spread.
“We are definitely getting shots in arms, but obviously the governor wants this to move much faster than it has so far,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Wednesday.
At current supply levels, the state is receiving about 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To keep up with the state’s timeline of expanding eligibility by the end of the month and vaccinating all Virginians by the summer, Yarmosky said the state should be doling out 14,000 injections per day. The state reported 2,600 injections for Tuesday.
Asked about delays, health department officials have cited reporting challenges both at the facilities delivering the doses and at the department itself, which runs the vaccination recordkeeping system. The state also saw early delays in getting vaccines to nursing homes through a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens. Strain at hospitals due to the ongoing surge have also delayed their efforts.
Yarmosky said the state estimates that between 30,000 and 50,000 doses delivered at hospital systems have not been recorded in the state’s database.
At the same time, Yarmosky said state officials have received reports of facilities holding onto second doses for some of their highest-priority workers, preventing those vaccines from going to other health care workers - a practice the state is now formally discouraging.
“Doses should be in arms,” Yarmosky said, adding that the state health department issued guidance to hospitals earlier this week advising them against holding onto second doses.
Yarmosky said that once reporting challenges are ironed out, the state will begin to penalize distributors that don’t dole out the doses allocated to them. If they don’t use all of their supply, the state will reduce the number of vaccines they receive on their next allocation.
Also Wednesday, the administration announced the next group of Virginians expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, called “group 1b.”
That group is defined as Virginians whose jobs are “essential to the functioning of society,” who can’t work remotely and who are at a high risk of exposure. It will include: first responders, corrections officers, educators, homeless shelter workers, public transit workers, agriculture workers, grocery store workers, mail carriers, manufacturing workers.
The administration said Wednesday that teachers and daycare workers are a key priority for the administration, and will be “near the top of the list.”
The group is expected to begin receiving vaccines by the end of January.
The next group will include workers performing essential functions, even if working remotely, and workers at high risk of exposure. That includes workers in the food service and hospitality industries, as well as workers in the information technology, finance and communications fields.
It’s unclear when those in that group should expect to begin receiving injections because the timeline is contingent on supply.
