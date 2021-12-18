Northam cancels layoffs of drinking water officials his health commissioner had cut

Gov. Ralph Northam's press secretary said Saturday that the governor is reversing a decision by his health commissioner to lay off 14 people who monitor drinking water in Virginia.
The announcement saves the jobs of 11 full-time and three part-time employees in the state Department of Health's Office of Drinking Water. It comes three days after the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on the layoffs and how they would have canceled 180 years of combined experience by six engineers who serve as field directors across the state.
"The Governor has directed the Department of Health and the Department of Planning and Budget to fix the Office of Drinking Water's budget shortfall now so that no one will lose their positions — this office and these individuals are too important to do otherwise," Alena Yarmosky, the governor's press secretary, said in an email.
"The individuals affected are being notified now and we will work with the Office of Drinking Water to ensure their budget practices do not put them in this unfortunate situation again."
The Department of Health cited a "budgeting error" in 2019 as the reason for the layoffs. Yarmosky said the Department of Planning and Budget considers it a spending error by the Office of Drinking Water. That year, the office director approved pay raises for 55 employees and opened a field office of four people in Richmond.
Norm Oliver, the state health commissioner, said in an interview this week that the office director got bad information from Department of Health administrators. Despite the state being flush with cash, including proposing to add positions in the office to carry out new projects with federal money, Oliver defended the layoffs.
That did not make sense to officials involved in water monitoring, because those to be laid off included the field directors - the most experienced people in the office of just over 100 employees which already has vacancies the director says are prompting extra work without extra pay.
The office monitors water quality across the state, enforces drinking water standards in state and federal law, handles inspections and permits, and assists with lab testing.
The Virginia Rural Water Association wrote a letter to the state saying the layoffs were "reckless and irresponsible" and would have "lasting effects" on the state's ability to monitor drinking water systems.
Oliver said he did not notify his boss, the health secretary, about the layoffs, which were to go into effect Jan. 9.
"Within days of the Governor’s office first hearing of this issue, it has been resolved," Yarmosky wrote, adding that the governor's office had no knowledge of the layoffs until they were reported by The Times-Dispatch.
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson