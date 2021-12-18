Northam cancels layoffs of drinking water officials his health commissioner had cut

Gov. Ralph Northam's press secretary said Saturday that the governor is reversing a decision by his health commissioner to lay off 14 people who monitor drinking water in Virginia.

The announcement saves the jobs of 11 full-time and three part-time employees in the state Department of Health's Office of Drinking Water. It comes three days after the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on the layoffs and how they would have canceled 180 years of combined experience by six engineers who serve as field directors across the state.

"The Governor has directed the Department of Health and the Department of Planning and Budget to fix the Office of Drinking Water's budget shortfall now so that no one will lose their positions — this office and these individuals are too important to do otherwise," Alena Yarmosky, the governor's press secretary, said in an email.

"The individuals affected are being notified now and we will work with the Office of Drinking Water to ensure their budget practices do not put them in this unfortunate situation again."