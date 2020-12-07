Northam considering new COVID restrictions as Virginia sees nearly 11,500 new cases since Friday, positivity rate hits 10.8%

Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday that he is considering further COVID restrictions this week following upward trends since Thanksgiving and a weekend that saw the highest number of daily coronavirus cases ever recorded in Virginia, with 11,490 new cases coming in since Friday.

"We took some aggressive measures prior to Thanksgiving and we're watching the data every day, but our numbers have trended up, especially over this past weekend," said Northam in an interview with CNBC Monday. "We're actively discussing on how to mitigate the numbers and we'll take further measures if we need to this week."

Less than a month ago, the governor's administration banned private and public gatherings to 25 people and the selling of alcohol for on-premise consumption past 10 p.m. ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,817 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the second-highest increase of new daily cases recorded since the start of the outbreak. The peak was Sunday, which saw a 3,880-case jump.

On Saturday, it was 3,793.

This brings the state's total to 258,870 cases and the seven-day average for new cases to 3,005.