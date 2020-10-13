Northam criticizes Trump's rhetoric following report of kidnapping threat

Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday tied a thwarted kidnapping plot against him to public statements by President Donald Trump, calling the president’s rhetoric “regrettable.”

His comments followed reports earlier Tuesday that members of an anti-government paramilitary group who allegedly sought to kidnap Michigan’s governor also discussed abducting him.

Northam, in his first public appearance since being diagnosed with COVID-19, cited comments by Trump urging his supporters to “liberate Virginia.” The president has at least twice made such comments, criticizing Northam over his stay-at-home order and deriding him as a threat to people’s Second Amendment rights.

“Words have meaning to people, when our leaders make statements like this. That’s just one example of many,” Northam said.

The governor added that he will not “work under a cloud of intimidation,” and recalled his service in Iraq against enemies to U.S. troops.

“What is different now, which is concerning to me, is that the people that are making comments and the rhetoric about our elected officials, not just me or the governor of Michigan, these threats, this rhetoric, is not coming from another country. It’s coming from Washington. That, I regret, and it needs to stop.”