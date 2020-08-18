Northam cuts spending priorities to fill $2.7 billion shortfall

Gov. Ralph Northam promised the General Assembly on Tuesday that he remains committed to "the progressive budget" it passed this year, but said the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the state's economy and drained tax revenues needed to pay for the priorities of the Democratic-controlled legislature.
Northam said a projected $2.7 billion revenue shortfall means that the state can no longer afford many of his preferences - especially in education - or theirs.
The governor said he would not restore most of the $2.2 billion suspended by the assembly in April because of economic uncertainty caused by the public health crisis, including raises for state workers and teachers, behavioral health, tuition relief, transportation funding and access to health care.
"We all share these priorities, and we will return to them in January, when the time is right," he said in a 27-minute speech delivered in the Pocahontas Building to legislators huddled at their computers hours before convening in a special legislative session to revise the budget and act on proposed police reforms.
Northam said the administration would begin working on the next revenue forecast after the special session to prepare amendments to the revised budget that he will propose in December for the regular 45-day assembly session scheduled in January.
"Just as our revenues now look better than we predicted when the pandemic began, we expect the December reforecast to show additional improvement about 16 weeks from now," he said. "But for that to happen and allow us to return to these shared priorities, our economy must show improvement."
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne told members of the House and Senate appropriations and finance committees that the administration already has taken necessary actions to protect the state's financial condition, regardless of what the assembly does in special session.
"Strictly from a procedural and financial perspective, we don't need another budget," Layne said.
House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, responded, "That comment was a little surprising."
With more than $2 billion in approved spending frozen in the budget, Torian said, "We need to take a look at everything."
Senate Finance & Appropriations Chairwoman Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said,"I think realistically we need an updated budget."
"My hope is we're going to take his priorities very seriously and then address some of the General Assembly's," said Howell, who indicated she will fight to restore new spending on behavioral health and other human services programs.
"I would hope this would be done with respect on all sides," she said.
Northam also asked the money committees to support his proposals for one-time spending on top priorities such as housing and broadband telecommunications, access to voting in the November election, reforms in policing and criminal justice, historically black colleges and universities, and cultural sites focused on African-American history.
He also proposed $15 million in new spending to rehabilitate old dams, which severe flooding tested last weekend in the Richmond area and other parts of Virginia.
"We saw just this weekend across Virginia how important those infrastructure investments are," the governor said. "We had so much rain that 150 homes below a dam in Chesterfield [County] had to be evacuated, and another dam near Pocahontas State Park would have failed had it not recently been upgraded."
"Flooding in other communities, like Staunton and Hampton Roads recently, also speak to the fact that water management needs cannot wait," he said.
At the same time, Northam advised legislators to "do no harm" in how they act on the budget in the face of economic uncertainty because of the continuing public health emergency, which he declared in Virginia on March 12 - the same day the assembly adopted the two-year $135 billion budget that includes $44 billion in the general fund that relies on state taxes.
He urged them to maintain the state's cash balances, avoid using one-time revenues for ongoing expenses while putting money into one-time priorities, and keeping the state's financial options open.
The governor also reminded them that some legislators, including Senate Republican leaders, had urged him and the assembly in March to make deep cuts in the budget.
"You will recall that some were calling on us to cut $3 billion from the last three months of the last fiscal year," he said. "We should be proud that this was not necessary."
Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, was one of the legislators who urged action on the budget on March 12, but he corrected the governor for asserting that they sought deep cuts in the final months of the last fiscal year.
Newman said he and other legislators then sought cuts of $2 billion to $3 billion in the two-year budget. "We were pretty close," he told Layne.
Virginia ended the fiscal year on June 30 with about $234 million less revenues, but state officials had expected losses of up to $1 billion. Northam also froze hiring and eliminated discretionary spending, helping to generate about $500 million without dipping into financial reserves estimated at $1.1 billion.
Northam, a physician, said the actions on the budget during the special session will determine how Virginia weathers the financial consequences of a public health crisis that is far from over.
"Our economy was booming before the pandemic, and it can fully rebuild only when this virus is behind us," he said. "This means that as we make budget decisions, this week and into the next session, we must keep in mind that we can’t know what is going to happen with the pandemic, when a vaccine will be available, or how much longer this will go on."
"So we need to follow the oath that doctors lead with: First, do no harm."
(804) 649-6964