Northam cuts spending priorities to fill $2.7 billion shortfall

Gov. Ralph Northam promised the General Assembly on Tuesday that he remains committed to "the progressive budget" it passed this year, but said the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the state's economy and drained tax revenues needed to pay for the priorities of the Democratic-controlled legislature.

Northam said a projected $2.7 billion revenue shortfall means that the state can no longer afford many of his preferences - especially in education - or theirs.

The governor said he would not restore most of the $2.2 billion suspended by the assembly in April because of economic uncertainty caused by the public health crisis, including raises for state workers and teachers, behavioral health, tuition relief, transportation funding and access to health care.

"We all share these priorities, and we will return to them in January, when the time is right," he said in a 27-minute speech delivered in the Pocahontas Building to legislators huddled at their computers hours before convening in a special legislative session to revise the budget and act on proposed police reforms.

Northam said the administration would begin working on the next revenue forecast after the special session to prepare amendments to the revised budget that he will propose in December for the regular 45-day assembly session scheduled in January.