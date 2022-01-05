 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northam declares state of emergency ahead of Thursday's snow
Stranded drivers endure frigid night on impassable highway

Cars and trucks are stranded on sections of Interstate 95 Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, near Quantico, Va. Close to 48 miles of the Interstate was closed due to ice and snow. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday night’s snowfall, which will come days after Monday’s fast-developing storm paralyzed a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Northam said in a statement Wednesday night.

According to Richmond Times-Dispatch meteorologist Sean Sublette, the storm is expected to begin Thursday evening as rain and change over to snow, bringing about 1 inch to the city, but a few more inches north and west of Richmond. That includes the Fredericksburg area, site of Monday’s standstill on I-95.

Among other things, the declaration allows for activation of the Virginia Emergency Operations Center and the state’s Emergency Support Team to coordinate assistance to state, local and tribal governments.

State transportation officials on Tuesday apologized for, and termed “completely unacceptable,” the backup on I-95 that left some motorists stranded in their cars overnight in cold temperatures without access to food, water, gasoline or key information.

