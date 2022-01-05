Northam declares state of emergency ahead of Thursday's snow

Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday night’s snowfall, which will come days after Monday’s fast-developing storm paralyzed a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Northam said in a statement Wednesday night.

According to Richmond Times-Dispatch meteorologist Sean Sublette, the storm is expected to begin Thursday evening as rain and change over to snow, bringing about 1 inch to the city, but a few more inches north and west of Richmond. That includes the Fredericksburg area, site of Monday’s standstill on I-95.

Among other things, the declaration allows for activation of the Virginia Emergency Operations Center and the state’s Emergency Support Team to coordinate assistance to state, local and tribal governments.