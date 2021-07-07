Northam extends increased child care assistance for Virginia; families may now have longer access to $1,000 per month for child care

Gov. Ralph Northam announced an extension for the Child Care Subsidy Program to help Virginia's working families with young children have access to child care.

Earlier this year, Northam signed a bill which increased the income eligibility for the program, allowing families with a household income up to 85% of the state median income to receive financial assistance for child care. The Child Care Subsidy program was originally set to expire on July 31, but has now been extended through Dec. 31.

Under the program, more Virginia families can qualify for child care assistance.

For example, families of four earning up to $89,000 a year access to child care assistance if they have a child under age 5, or not yet in kindergarten. The amount of the subsidy will depend on where a family lives, for example, a family with an infant looking for care in Henrico County can receive assistance valued at around $1,000 per month for care.

This is a significant increase from the previous income eligibility levels, which were approximately $43,000 for a two-person household in Northern Virginia and $32,000 for a two-person household in the rest of the state.