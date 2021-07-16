Northam proposes $700 million to boost broadband, seeks to close state's digital divide

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Friday that he wants to use $700 million of Virginia's federal funding under the American Rescue Plan in order to achieve universal broadband coverage in Virginia by 2024.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which required millions of Virginians to work and study at home, underscored the importance of reliable internet connections. Northam's administration said the federal funding, in addition to continuing state investments, will be instrumental in closing the state's digital divide, in which many rural communities lag the prosperous urban crescent that stretches from Northern Virginia through greater Richmond to Hampton Roads.

“It’s time to close the digital divide in our commonwealth and treat internet service like the 21st century necessity that it is — not just a luxury for some, but an essential utility for all,” Northam said in a statement.

“The pandemic has reinforced how important high-quality broadband is for the health, education, and economic opportunity, and we cannot afford to leave any community behind. With this historic $700 million investment, universal broadband is now within our reach."

Northam said his proposal would move up his 10-year goal for achieving universal internet access in Virginia from 2028 to 2024.