Northam relaxes some COVID-19 restrictions, lifting stay-at-home curfew, expanding alcohol sales

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday the loosening of some public restrictions around COVID-19, including the lifting of a stay-at-home curfew and an expansion of alcohol sales.

Northam said the state has successfully sped up its vaccination efforts, as COVID-19 trends in the state suggest the holiday-time surge has assuaged.

In December, Northam issued a modified order asking people to stay home from midnight until 5 a.m. Northam lifted that curfew Wednesday.

Alcohol sales will now be allowed up to midnight, ending the 10 p.m. cutoff imposed in the lead up to the holiday season. Restaurants must still close by midnight.

The state is also expanding the number of people who can attend a public or private gathering outdoors, from 10 to 25. The limit will remain 10 people at indoor gatherings.

Entertainment venues right now are capped at 30% capacity or 250 people, whichever is lower. That limit will remain the same for indoor venues, but limits for outdoor venues will go up to 1,000 people or 30%, whichever is lower.

Summer camps will be able to reopen starting May 1, with mitigation measures for safety.