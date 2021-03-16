Northam restores voting rights for 69,000 Virginians on probation for felonies, under new policy

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday he is restoring the voting rights of 69,000 Virginians who completed their prison sentences for a felony but remain under probation - a change in the state’s policy he said will help people fully reenter society.

People convicted of a felony automatically lose their right to vote in Virginia. Until Tuesday, they could petition the governor for restoration of those rights after fully completing their sentences, including probation. Moving forward, Northam said, they’ll be eligible for rights restoration once they are no longer incarcerated.

The change in policy mirrors a constitutional amendment tentatively approved by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly that would automatically restore the right to vote to people convicted of a felony as soon as they are released from prison. To go into effect, the constitutional amendment would need to be approved by the legislature again next year, and then by Virginia voters in a statewide referendum in November 2022.

While a governor can’t automatically restore voting rights - according to a 2016 ruling by the state Supreme Court - the administration argued Tuesday nothing is stopping Northam from accelerating rights restoration.