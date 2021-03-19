Northam signs bill to allow early voting on Sundays

Local election officials will be allowed to open their offices on Sundays to welcome anyone who wants to cast an absentee ballot in person during the 45-day period preceding an election, under a bill Gov. Ralph Northam signed on Friday.

House Bill 1968, sponsored by Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, gives local election officials the discretion to open their offices on Sundays; current state law only allows for early voting on Saturdays.

"One of the things we saw in Richmond and Henrico was long lines on Saturdays for early voting. In talking to individuals at the polling places, the weekend was really the only time for them to get away and vote - either because of home life or work," Bagby said.

Roughly 2.8 million Virginians voted early in the fall election — a whopping two-thirds of the state’s total turnout. The dramatic increase was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and changes Democrats ushered in to expand early voting.

Republicans in the House and Senate broadly opposed Bagby's bill.

Bagby said Sundays are a popular day for Black voters in states where it is allowed, where churches hold "Souls to Polls" events to encourage their members to vote.