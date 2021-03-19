Northam signs bill to allow early voting on Sundays

Local election officials will be allowed to open their offices on Sundays to welcome anyone who wants to cast an absentee ballot in person during the 45-day period preceding an election, under a bill Gov. Ralph Northam signed on Friday.
House Bill 1968, sponsored by Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, gives local election officials the discretion to open their offices on Sundays; current state law only allows for early voting on Saturdays.
"One of the things we saw in Richmond and Henrico was long lines on Saturdays for early voting. In talking to individuals at the polling places, the weekend was really the only time for them to get away and vote - either because of home life or work," Bagby said.
Roughly 2.8 million Virginians voted early in the fall election — a whopping two-thirds of the state’s total turnout. The dramatic increase was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and changes Democrats ushered in to expand early voting.
Republicans in the House and Senate broadly opposed Bagby's bill.
Bagby said Sundays are a popular day for Black voters in states where it is allowed, where churches hold "Souls to Polls" events to encourage their members to vote.
"I think it's a pretty cool activity to be able to go to church and to vote on Sunday as a family," said Bagby, who is the chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.
Northam on Friday also signed legislation waiving the requirement that absentee ballots include a witness signature when the state is under a declared emergency. Senate Bill 1097 from Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, also directs the Department of Elections to study other alternatives to a witness signature, which is used to verify that a ballot was cast willingly and properly by the voter whose name is on it.
Northam also signed Senate Bill 1239 from Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, that will allow local registrars to contract with third-party vendors to print, assemble and mail absentee ballots.
Northam also signed legislation to:
* Furnish people under Medicaid or a state health exchange plan with a 12-month supply of hormonal contraceptives, doing away with the need to obtain a new prescription every two to three months. Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, introduced Senate Bill 1227.
* Expand eligibility to the state's child care subsidy program. Families with kids under 13 and making 85% of median income - $88,000 for a family of four - now qualify for the program. House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, introduced House Bill 2206.
* Allow delivery and take-out alcoholic beverages until July 1, 2022. House Bill 1879 from Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, also directs the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to study the issue and report back to the General Assembly in November. The Northam administration allowed restaurants to sell to-go drinks during the pandemic, at the urging of business owners who said it was a significant source of revenue.
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_