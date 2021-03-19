Northam signs bill to remove segregationist Harry Byrd Sr.'s statue from Capitol Square

During debate over the statue several lawmakers credited Byrd for pioneering Virginia's transportation system and for establishing a pay-as-you-go system of fiscal discipline. But other lawmakers, such as Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said that 55 years after Byrd died, Virginia is still trying to eradicate the harm he inflicted on African Americans.

That lingering damage includes "inequities in our schools, inequity in our neighborhoods, inequity in every system we have in Virginia," McClellan said in a February floor speech in favor of the bill.

Jones told a Senate committee last month: "To me and a lot of folks, Harry Byrd is incredibly visceral."

Citing Byrd's efforts "to keep Black people as second-class citizens or worse," Jones said that is not "a legacy we want to highlight."

On May 17, 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on a 9-0 in Brown v. Board of Education that government-segregated schools are unconstitutional.

On Feb. 24, 1956, Byrd declared: "If we can organize the Southern States for massive resistance to this order I think that in time the rest of the country will realize that racial integration is not going to be accepted in the South."