Northam signs bill to remove segregationist Harry Byrd Sr.'s statue from Capitol Square

Gov. Ralph Northam has signed legislation to remove the statue of Harry F. Byrd Sr. from Capitol Square, terming the architect of massive resistance to school desegregation an "avid segregationist."
Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, sponsored the bill to direct the Department of General Services to remove the statue of Byrd, a Democrat who was governor from 1926 to 1930 and a U.S. senator from 1933 to 1965.
“Racism and its symbols should never be celebrated or put on display in public spaces," Jones said in a statement.
Jones said he is "deeply thankful" that Northam - who has endorsed Jones' campaign for attorney general - "is by our side in our fight to dismantle systemic as well as overt racism in our Commonwealth. While we still have a long way to go, this is a step in the right direction on our path to healing.”
The killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last May prompted a national reckoning on racial injustice. Virginia is acting to remove the Byrd statue after the state and cities such as Richmond removed much of their Confederate iconography.
Byrd was a newspaper publisher in Winchester, an owner of apple orchards and headed a turnpike company for a time. He served in the state Senate for 10 years. After taking office as governor he led the segregationist conservative Democratic Byrd Machine that dominated Virginia politics for 40 years.
During debate over the statue several lawmakers credited Byrd for pioneering Virginia's transportation system and for establishing a pay-as-you-go system of fiscal discipline. But other lawmakers, such as Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said that 55 years after Byrd died, Virginia is still trying to eradicate the harm he inflicted on African Americans.
That lingering damage includes "inequities in our schools, inequity in our neighborhoods, inequity in every system we have in Virginia," McClellan said in a February floor speech in favor of the bill.
Jones told a Senate committee last month: "To me and a lot of folks, Harry Byrd is incredibly visceral."
Citing Byrd's efforts "to keep Black people as second-class citizens or worse," Jones said that is not "a legacy we want to highlight."
On May 17, 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on a 9-0 in Brown v. Board of Education that government-segregated schools are unconstitutional.
On Feb. 24, 1956, Byrd declared: "If we can organize the Southern States for massive resistance to this order I think that in time the rest of the country will realize that racial integration is not going to be accepted in the South."
In 1958, Gov. Lindsay Almond, a Byrd supporter, closed certain schools in Warren County and in the cities of Charlottesville and Norfolk to bar compliance with federal integration orders. Officials in Prince Edward County closed their public schools in 1959 and some Black students in Price Edward were denied an education for five years.
Jones said that in addition to fighting for segregation, Byrd's "machine" left vestiges - such as off-year elections in non-presidential years, and May elections for municipal offices - that contribute to political inequities in Virginia by producing lower voter turnout.
Virginia lawmakers this year passed legislation to switch May municipal elections to November.
Byrd died in 1966. The bronze statue, paid for with private funds, was erected in 1976.
