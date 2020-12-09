Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday after Virginia hits record high for new cases

Gov. Ralph Northam will announce new COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday at a 2 p.m. news conference, but specifics on what those efforts will look like was unclear as of Wednesday.

On Monday, Northam alluded to considering further restrictions this week as the state saw nearly 11,500 new cases over the weekend.

A source familiar with the governor’s upcoming statements confirmed Virginia will not lock down or shut down and that no other states on the East Coast have gone that far, to their knowledge.

But anticipation for tightened restrictions is ramping up in Virginia as the Health Department on Wednesday reported the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases the state has seen to date: 4,398 new cases.

Before November, the highest number of new cases in a single day was 2,015 in August. Wednesday’s increase is more than twice that.

Now, two weeks after Thanksgiving, the state is averaging more than 3,500 new cases per day over the last seven days. The incubation period for COVID-19 is up to two weeks.

The governor’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, said in a statement Wednesday that “mitigation measures will be nuanced and in line with our targeted, data-driven response.”