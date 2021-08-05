Northam to require proof of vaccination or weekly COVID testing for most state employees

Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID testing if they refuse.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement in a Thursday media briefing, prompted by the dramatic rise in cases this past month that saw Virginia's daily average of new infections jump from 182 to almost 1,400.
The policy applies to all at-will, classified, waged and other salaried workers in the executive branch, which is estimated to be roughly 122,000 people as of the end of May.
This includes Virginia State Police, the departments of Behavioral Health, Motor Vehicles, Health and Transportation and faculty at state colleges and university not funded by federal grants.
The legislative and judicial branches are excluded from the order, as are teachers and staff in K-12 schools who are employed by localities.
Northam urged localities and businesses to implement similar policies if they haven't already, in order to curb another devastating surge like the one last winter that culminated in thousands of deaths.
The governor's order mirrors the one President Joe Biden issued last week that requires federal workers and contractors to sign forms proving vaccination status or wear face coverings - a drastic shift made in hopes of bolstering the sluggish vaccination rates causing the country to regress in its progress.
But as Northam mandates vaccinations among government workers, masks are a different story. Alena Yarmosky, a spokesperson for the governor, said guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - which recommends masks in areas with "substantial" to "high" transmission - would be impossible to enforce as levels vary throughout the state.
On Thursday, however, nearly every city and county in Virginia fell under this category.
Localities like Fairfax County, Richmond and Henrico County have asked residents to wear masks regardless of the transmission levels to make the guidance easy to follow. But local health districts are unable to mandate masks without a change in law or requirement from the governor.
Yarmosky said another reason Northam has stopped short of requiring masks is that while "masking, social distancing and economic restrictions are effective and they do work to slow the spread, the most important thing that we can do is get people vaccinated."
"So if the governor is going to have a conversation about mandates, he wants to make sure that we're talking about the thing that is going to work to put this pandemic behind us once and for all," Yarmosky continued. "And that's vaccines."
On Thursday, VDH data showed that after weeks of plateauing at less than 12,000 shots administered per day, vaccinations have risen to more than 13,000. But figures remain far lower than the state's all-time high of 86,000.
With 54% of the population fully vaccinated, there's also a long way to go before reaching the point that spread is at lower levels.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
