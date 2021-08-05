Northam to require proof of vaccination or weekly COVID testing for most state employees

But as Northam mandates vaccinations among government workers, masks are a different story. Alena Yarmosky, a spokesperson for the governor, said guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - which recommends masks in areas with "substantial" to "high" transmission - would be impossible to enforce as levels vary throughout the state.

On Thursday, however, nearly every city and county in Virginia fell under this category.

Localities like Fairfax County, Richmond and Henrico County have asked residents to wear masks regardless of the transmission levels to make the guidance easy to follow. But local health districts are unable to mandate masks without a change in law or requirement from the governor.

Yarmosky said another reason Northam has stopped short of requiring masks is that while "masking, social distancing and economic restrictions are effective and they do work to slow the spread, the most important thing that we can do is get people vaccinated."

"So if the governor is going to have a conversation about mandates, he wants to make sure that we're talking about the thing that is going to work to put this pandemic behind us once and for all," Yarmosky continued. "And that's vaccines."