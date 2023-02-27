KILMARNOCK — At a time when rural hospitals across America are in peril – and little more than a decade after the Northern Neck was on the verge of losing theirs – a community campaign has raised almost $20 million to upgrade Rappahannock General Hospital and further secure its future.

A newly expanded emergency department opens this week, the centerpiece of the first phase of improvements, a development central to the Kilmarnock hospital’s federal designation as a critical access hospital. The recent makeover is also the first major renovation for Rappahannock General since it opened in 1977.

“The hospital is absolutely vital for people to feel safe, living this far out,” said Dr. Joe Bessler, an internist with the Bon Secours Lively Medical Center who has lived and worked on the Northern Neck for almost 30 years. “We really are kind of at the end of the road in a lot of different ways. In order for people to live here, there has to be some good quality healthcare close by.”

Bessler said in the time he’s lived in the area “hundreds of people have been saved” because they were able to get to the hospital without having to add critical minutes they might not have to reach the next-nearest hospitals in Tappahannock, Gloucester or Richmond.

“I tell people all the time, this hospital will never be the Mayo Clinic,” he said, “but its purpose here is extremely relevant because people will come here, having a heart attack or stroke, and if they had waited until they got to Richmond they’d be dead.”

The expansion of the emergency department and the other improvements are important not only “to the medical health of this community but to the economic health of this community,” said Jimmie Carter, a former member of the hospital’s board who helped negotiate Rappahannock General’s sale to Bon Secours Virginia Health System in 2014 when the hospital was struggling to remain open.

Agriculture, fishing and forestry are major elements of the region’s economy, as is tourism. With its 1,100 miles of shoreline, unmatched beauty and laid-back character, the Northern Neck is also a haven for retirees, who contribute mightily to the area’s economic vitality. However, without a local hospital the region’s appeal as a retirement destination would take a severe hit, Carter said.

Since Bon Secours took over, the health system has made substantial investments in patient care at the hospital, but funds for major renovations of the facility itself have not been available.

“They’ve given our community the security the hospital is going to survive,” said Carter who is a member of the campaign committee, "but we can’t expect Bon Secours to be doing everything this community wants.”

So now, with a $20 million community campaign, the facility is getting a fresh, new look and more tools to fulfill its mission.

“I see this campaign as an inspiring story of a health system and rural community working together to protect local health care,” Carter said.

***

More than 100 rural hospitals have closed over the past decade, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, and another 600 rural hospitals – nearly 30% of all rural hospitals in the country – are at risk of closing.

Small, rural hospitals are being forced to close, CHQPR says, because they are not paid enough – from both public and private health plans and from patients unable to pay their bills – to cover the cost of delivering care to patients in rural areas.

Rappahannock General was developed in the 1970s by local leaders who envisioned a community hospital as a way to serve patients and also to recruit physicians to the area. As years went by, however, changes in the Medicare payment system resulted in the hospital losing money on Medicare patients, and Rappahannock General’s days as an independent, community hospital were numbered, Carter said.

“As a board, we were faced with, ‘Do we fix up the parking lot, do we fix up the building?’ or ‘Do we buy that new piece of equipment and keep our employees paid?’” Carter said. “We always bowed to the equipment and our employees, and the box just got worn out.”

The sale to Bon Secours rescued the hospital from a bleak fate; the capital campaign further ensures its future.

The campaign was kick-started by two major bequests from the estates of Marvin H. Camp and Faye Hannum, both of whom “wanted to do something transformational because they were grateful for the care they and their loved ones had received” at the hospital, said Ann Carpin, president of the Bon Secours Richmond Foundation.

Other gifts followed – large and small, from individuals and businesses. The campaign even received a half-million-dollar pledge from Seconds Unlimited, a hospital-owned thrift shop that sells second-hand clothing and household goods with proceeds supporting hospital projects.

The campaign was launched in April 2021 with a goal of $15 million, but support was strong that a year later the goal was increased to $20 million. At the moment, more than $18 million has been raised.

“Extraordinary” is how Carpin describes the effort. She said the feeling surrounding the campaign is much like in the 1970s when community leaders came together to build the hospital, realizing how essential it is “to have health care close to home.”

“We’ve gotten gifts from individuals who don’t even live here anymore,” Carpin said, “but they realize the importance of having [the hospital] here.”

***

Craig Kelly, a retired banker, recognized the importance of having a local hospital long before he moved to nearby Ditchley in 2008.

“I had seen in my career traveling around communities that prospered had good health care and they almost always had a hospital,” said Kelly, a co-chairman of the fundraising campaign who has been raising money for the hospital since soon after arriving on the Northern Neck. “If we lose this hospital, it really could be the beginning of the end of this becoming a more vibrant community.”

Besides the expanded emergency department with larger, more private patient rooms, the first phase of the project includes a new, more welcoming front entrance and a new, bright dining center with a wall of windows. Phase Two will include feature renovations of the outpatient infusion center and behavioral health unit, as well as construction of a new courtyard garden and a general modernization of public areas of the hospital. Bon Secours is also in the process of completely revamping the hospital’s HVAC system, which will include a facelift for patient rooms.

The finished product will appeal to both patients and physicians and staff, Kelly said.

“It’s like going to the airport. If you see an old plane and a new place, which one do you want to get on?” he said. “We’ve got to have a hospital that looks like a hospital.”

***

Cora Conway grew up on the Northern Neck, got married and never left. She still lives in the Weems area.

Now retired, Conway worked for 36 years in Rappahannock General’s food service department, and she and her late husband also have been patients at the hospital through the years. She recognizes the value of having a hospital close by, both in terms of a career and medical care.

“When it’s an emergency, the hospital’s here for you,” she said.

Around-the-clock emergency care is one of the requirements of having the “critical access” designation. Other standards include maintaining no more than 25 beds, which is what the hospital offers, and maintaining an average length of stay of 96 hours or less per patient for acute inpatient care.

As a critical access hospital, Rappahannock General’s mission is to stabilize the sickest patients and then transport them – sometimes by helicopter – to larger hospitals with higher levels of care. But Rappahannock General is not there to simply serve as a shuttle to other hospitals, said Alan Bailey, the hospital’s administrator. In 2022, more than 12,000 patients were treated in the hospital’s emergency department, though only 6% of them were sent to other hospitals, he said. The others were treated and went home.

The hospital offers basic services, such as a full laboratory and imaging, as well as physical, occupational and speech therapies. It also performs surgeries such as removal of gall bladders and hip and knee replacements, though it is not equipped to do more intricate operations such as spinal or brain surgeries. The hospital does not offer regular obstetrical services, though three babies were delivered at the hospital last year – just the nature of having a 24/7 emergency department, Bailey said.

Its future once in doubt, Rappahannock General is now in a stronger position to carry out its mission, he said.

“Many hospitals across the country are struggling with maintaining their financial viability in our current economic times,” Bailey said. “Rappahannock is blessed to have a community that supports us and makes sure we stay financially viable … by actually giving funds that allow us to build and add on to the hospital and continue to bring new services to the community.”

PHOTOS: Rappahannock General Hospital