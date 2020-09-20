Not the extinguishing of a light, but the passing of a torch: Richmonders honor RBG at vigil

“It is okay for us to not have a monolithic memory of her life,” Cross said. “She’s done some good things, and she’s missed the mark on other things. But ultimately, her role in the Justice Project of America has been overwhelmingly positive, but we all have growth areas, and so did Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We can acknowledge that and honor that while also realizing the importance of her life.”

Gastañaga, the executive director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, mourned Ginsburg not only as a member with prominent impacts on women’s and reproductive rights, but as a pioneer for the opportunities she’s had like attending the University of Virginia.

“For all of us, her death has us looking forward and asking with some concern, ‘What does the future hold and who’s going to light the way forward for us?’” Gastañaga said. “And I think it’s really important tonight, to make sure that those of us who are tempted to see her death as extinguishing a light, rather to see it as the passing of a torch and to reach out and grab it and hold it high so that others can follow.”

Before the vigil began, 20-year-old Lexi Burroughs of Henrico County blocked the wind from her candle. She stood tall in her “The young are at the gates” shirt, what she calls her “all-inclusive protest shirt.”