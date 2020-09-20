Not the extinguishing of a light, but the passing of a torch: Richmonders honor RBG at vigil

When the nation heard the news, reactions varied.
James Millner felt like he’d been kicked in the gut.
The Rev. Lacette Cross called it a moment of despair.
All Claire Gastañaga could say was “damn.” She said we all knew — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wasn’t immortal.
But her death marks a new battle, Gastañaga said.
In the middle of this new grief, for some, fear makes its home. In a national sadness there lies a resounding uncertainty for what’s next, for who’s next, for where the fate of the country lies.
But outside the federal courthouse on East Broad Street in Richmond on Sunday evening, there were faces illuminated by candlelight: some in foil, some in glasses, some with white cardboard skirts. There was a Notorious RBG shirt. There were “vote” masks. And solidarity.
Sunday’s vigil for Ginsburg — who died Friday — provided an opportunity for Richmonders to gather and mourn the loss of a monumental figure in the justice system, but also to look ahead at the fight to come.
Millner, the executive director of Virginia Pride, began organizing the event in the hours after he heard the news. It wasn’t an official pride event, but more a matter of personal interest. Millner said he knew he needed to be around others who felt how he did.
It was purposefully set at sundown to honor Ginsburg’s faith as a Jewish woman and allow others who share her faith an opportunity to participate without violating tradition during the High Holidays.
As the sidewalk started to fill with people outside the courthouse Sunday evening, a vested woman passed out candles. Soon, the crowd was enormous with at least 200 packed outside, including Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield.
Cross, a pastor at Restoration Fellowship RVA and co-founder and director of Black Pride RVA, found herself at the event to hold space for collective grief.
She said Ginsburg knew that oppression came in several different forms, and that each of us has the opportunity to make change. It’s translated over to her work.
“Being a Black woman, a Black queer woman, it has just reminded me that there’s always an opportunity to speak up for what is right, and to do the work to help make this country live up and live in to its ideals starting right here in Richmond,” Cross said.
In her speech Sunday, she told the crowd Ginsburg showed everyone what it meant to stand up for what’s right, but also recognized she showed what it meant to not get it right.
Lacette recognized Ginsburg’s history is complicated, especially in terms of race.
“It is okay for us to not have a monolithic memory of her life,” Cross said. “She’s done some good things, and she’s missed the mark on other things. But ultimately, her role in the Justice Project of America has been overwhelmingly positive, but we all have growth areas, and so did Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We can acknowledge that and honor that while also realizing the importance of her life.”
Gastañaga, the executive director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, mourned Ginsburg not only as a member with prominent impacts on women’s and reproductive rights, but as a pioneer for the opportunities she’s had like attending the University of Virginia.
“For all of us, her death has us looking forward and asking with some concern, ‘What does the future hold and who’s going to light the way forward for us?’” Gastañaga said. “And I think it’s really important tonight, to make sure that those of us who are tempted to see her death as extinguishing a light, rather to see it as the passing of a torch and to reach out and grab it and hold it high so that others can follow.”
Before the vigil began, 20-year-old Lexi Burroughs of Henrico County blocked the wind from her candle. She stood tall in her “The young are at the gates” shirt, what she calls her “all-inclusive protest shirt.”
She spoke of Ginsburg’s history with women’s rights and expressed fear they might lose them.
Cross said that despair needed to be turned into hope.
“It’s time to fight,” she said.
Gastañaga wanted people to leave the event committed to making change. Cross said her first action in the fight will be voting.
“I think Frederick Douglass said, you know, nobody gives power away, you have to take it,” Gastanaga said. “And in this case, it’s pretty clear that there’s going to be an unrelenting exercise of power with the goal toward shaping the Supreme Court for not just one generation, but the generations to come.”
Lindsay Church, executive director of Minority Veterans of America, took the mic and spoke of the country’s current unrest, the pandemic and the upcoming election.
“We were not prepared to lose our champion,” she said.
Church told the crowd that RBG held the line, and now it was their turn to do so in her honor.
“I’m here to fight and I’m here to win,” she said. “The only question that I have for you is, are you with me?”
She was met with cheers. In the crowd, a woman held a sign up high.
It read: “May her memory be a revolution.”
(804) 649-6572
Twitter: @abbschurch