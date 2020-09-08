Number of COVID-19 hospital discharges increases in Virginia; total cases up by 836

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the first day of school for many in the Richmond area, the Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday a total of 128,407 COVID-19 cases in the state – a 836-case jump from Monday and a 6,792 case increase from a week ago.

Of Tuesday's numbers, 122,711 are confirmed and 5,696 are probable. Total deaths reached 2,686, which is two more than the day before. In the past week, there were a total of 74 deaths.

Total hospitalizations across the state hit 9,932, according to the VDH. But the VDH's COVID-19 dashboard says its figure underrepresents total number of hospitalizations in Virginia.

Figures from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association show that 1,051 people are currently hospitalized and almost 15,800 total have been hospitalized and discharged. The number of people discharged continues to increase as hospitalizations decrease.

Ventilator use is at 20% with almost 4,000 inpatient beds available.

There are 875 total outbreaks, which make up 18,348 of Virginia's cases.

The 7-day positivity test rate - the amount of positive tests out of total tests administered - dropped slightly to 7.5% which is lower than the April peak - 20.6% - but higher than the low of 3.7%.