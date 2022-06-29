Number of possible or confirmed monkeypox cases in Virginia rises to eight

An additional five potential cases were added to Virginia’s monkeypox count Wednesday night, bringing the state’s total to eight. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only three have been confirmed.

Six of the eight people reside in Northern Virginia. One is from the eastern part of the state, and another lives in the Southwest region.

Only one has been publicly identified as a woman. The rest have been men.

According to a VDH release, the five people presumed to have monkeypox are isolating, and the health department is monitoring the status of their close contacts. No hospitalizations or deaths from monkeypox have been reported in Virginia.

VDH reported the state’s first monkeypox case in May, when fewer than 10 cases had been recorded nationwide. As of Wednesday, the U.S. has more than 300.

“Monkeypox is a rare disease in the United States and based on the information currently available about the evolving multi-country outbreak, the risk to the public appears to be low,” said Dr. Lilian Peake, director of VDH’s Office of Epidemiology, in a statement Friday, when the agency reported the state’s second presumed monkeypox case. “We encourage anyone who has symptoms and potential exposure described below to consult their healthcare provider.”

In an interview last month, Julia Murphy, the VDH’s state public health veterinarian, assured that monkeypox is contagious only when an infected individual is symptomatic and is not easily spread from person to person — unlike COVID-19.

There are also already vaccines available to target monkeypox, which has been around for more than 50 years.

The viral illness is transmitted when people have prolonged interactions with body fluids or contaminated materials such as bedsheets or clothing.

Symptoms tend to appear six to 14 days after being exposed and usually subside within a month. Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches and swelling of the lymph nodes, but one of the more distinguishing signs is the presence of a specific rash with raised red marks that start on a person’s face before spreading to the rest of the body and growing into pus-filled blisters.

VDH recommends individuals contact a health care provider if they have been in contact with someone who has a rash similar to monkeypox, have traveled to places where monkeypox cases have been confirmed or had contact with someone having symptoms.

For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/monkeypox/.