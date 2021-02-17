Number of prison inmates serving life sentences continues to rise in Virginia and nationally, report finds

The number of Virginia inmates serving life with or without parole — and "virtual" life sentences of 50 years or longer — now constitutes 14% of Virginia's prison population and 15% nationally, according to a new study.

More people are serving life sentences in the U.S. — 200,000 — than there were total prison inmates in the early 1970s and five times more than in 1984, says the report, "No End in Sight: America's Enduring Reliance on Life Imprisonment," released Wednesday by The Sentencing Project.

Since 2003, when The Sentencing Project conducted its first national census of persons serving life in the prisons in all 50 states and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, the number of such inmates has risen 66% said the organization.

In all, one in seven prison inmates in the U.S. are serving life, life without parole or a virtual life sentences. One in five Black men in prison are serving life terms and Hispanics make up 16% of all those serving life.

The increase in life sentences, according to the report, is a result of changes in the law that toughened sentencing and limited parole starting with the war on drugs in the 1980s.