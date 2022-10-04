Number of Virginia state employees teleworking rises

The number of state employees working remotely has nearly tripled from its pre-pandemic levels, a new report from the Department of Human Resource Management says.

And the number who have been approved to telework after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s back to the office directive took effect in July, is up by about one-third, Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid said.

As of September, 15,338 salaried state employees were working remotely for at least one day a week, up from 5,664 in 2019.

While many more worked remotely during the worst of the pandemic, following official social distancing directives, the number doing so because they had specific formal approval was just 6,086 in 2020 and 6,951 in 2021, the department report said.

With Youngkin’s back to the office directive, he also revised policies for approving teleworking, aimed at implementing a more consistent approach across all state agencies, McDermid said.

“We understand the need for work life balance, but the governor also thinks we work better when we are together in the office,” she said.

“I think we’ve found the right balance.”

At the heart of the policy is a new requirement that the governor’s chief of staff must approve requests to work remotely three to five days a week, and Cabinet secretaries all requests to telework two days a week. An agency head rather than an immediate supervisor must approve if an employee wants to work remotely one day a week.

Nearly half of the state employees working remotely do so one day a week, the human resources management department reported. But the number teleworking five days a week has nearly tripled from pre-pandemic levels to 1,712.

At the same time as it requires senior executive approvals, the administration has developed more consistent statewide definitions of employees who are eligible to work remotely, instead of leaving that determination with each agency, McDermid said.

One result is that more of the state’s computer and information technology staff can work from home now, she said.

The number eligible to work remotely now stands at 23,185, up 50% from the pre-pandemic level.

The telework policy has drawn protests from the Virginia Government Employees Association, where some members complained they were told they couldn’t work remotely and nearly 40% of those surveyed after the back to the office directive were told they could only work remotely one day a week.

The survey reported that half of those who applied won approval to work remotely for all the time they requested, while officials denied 23% or requests and another 16% got no response.

The association has asked the administration to consider going back to letting agencies each set their own policies for working remotely.

It said more than half the state employees it surveyed told it that they are considering private-sector jobs or retirement rather than remaining in state jobs because of the new telework policy.