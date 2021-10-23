Obama rallies Dems for McAuliffe, attacks Youngkin during VCU rally

Some Republicans held a rally in Henrico County Oct. 13, in which Trump called in. Participants said the Pledge of Allegiance to a flag that the emcee said was carried at Trump's Jan. 6 rally in Washington, after which many of his supporters led a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election.

Obama called Jan. 6 "the biggest threat to democracy in my lifetime." (Youngkin, who did not attend the Henrico rally, called it "weird and wrong to pledge allegiance to a flag connected to January 6.")

Obama said Youngkin's attempts to cultivate support from those who believe in election conspiracies raised a question about Youngkin's character.

"You can’t run ads telling me you’re a regular old hoops-playing, dish-washing, fleece-wearing guy, but quietly cultivate support from those who seek to tear down our democracy," Obama said. "Either he actually believes in the same conspiracy theories that resulted in a mob, or he doesn’t believe it but he’s willing to go along with it to say or do anything to get elected. And maybe that’s worse.